What to watch with your kids: ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is a faithful adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved 1970 coming-of-age novel about kind, curious 11-year-old Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson), who moves from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs the summer before sixth grade. Brought up in a religion-free home due to her parents’ (Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie) interfaith marriage, Margaret explores her feelings about faith, as well as the many bodily and behavioral changes that come with adolescence. As in the book, there are many references to topics like periods and period products, puberty, breast size, crushes and kissing. Margaret’s circle of friends discusses boys (and looks at a copy of Playboy and a diagram of a penis in an anatomy book) and gossips about a classmate who’s more developed. They believe — and spread — rumors about how experienced she is with boys. Margaret has her first kiss during a Spin the Bottle-like game at a party. Margaret, who’s half-Jewish and half-Christian, has Black, White and Jewish close friends, but it’s really her faith that’s explored. As a result, there’s a lot of discussion, some of it heated, about spirituality and religion. Be prepared for honest depictions of these topics and the potential questions they could lead to. Adults drink wine with dinner, and language includes words like “hell,” “oh my God” and “idiot.” (106 minutes)