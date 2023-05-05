What to watch with your kids: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (PG-13) Age 13+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trauma, teamwork at heart of darker MCU threequel. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is the third (and theoretically final) feature film in the massively popular MCU sub-franchise about the ragtag found-family group. This time around, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) must enlist the help of “other timeline” Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to save Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) from a villain who believes he’s working for the betterment of the galaxy by trying to create the perfect species. This is the darkest and goriest of the three Guardians films: It explores the deep-seated trauma that one of the characters experienced early in life and has upsetting scenes of animal torture/experimentation. There’s also explosive sci-fi action violence, mass destruction, decapitations, weapons use, blood, skeletal remains and a huge body count (some of them sympathetic characters). Expect a fair bit of strong language, including the MCU’s first f-word (dropped by Quill in a moment of frustration), plus “a--hole,” “s---,” “d--k,” “b----” and more. Characters flirt, and Quill gets extremely drunk. But he’s also fiercely loyal to his crew, and the Guardians continue to demonstrate teamwork, perseverance and courage. (150 minutes)

What’s Love Got to Do With It? (PG-13)

Age 12+

British rom-com celebrates cultural differences.

“What’s Love Got to Do With It?” is a diverse British romantic comedy that celebrates both Pakistani culture and Islam. The story centers on filmmaker Zoe (Lily James) and her friend Kazim (Shazad Latif), who’s decided to enter an assisted marriage in keeping with his family’s custom. The film is nonjudgmental, affectionate, yet honest, respecting traditional values while also appreciating that the world has changed since those values were established. Ultimately, it promotes the idea that, in the end, love always prevails. Zoe is a strong woman who’s not defined by men in her life. Her mother, Cath (Emma Thompson), is guilty of making clumsy generalizations about her Pakistani neighbors. But it’s not malicious, and there’s playful banter from all sides about culture and traditions. Expect references to sexual acts such as “dogging” and “S&M.” While language is generally mild, there’s some use of “b-----d” and “whore.” Characters drink and smoke — including pot in one scene. (108 minutes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 4+

Lively adventure series has lots of charm, some peril.

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” is an animated series created to reach younger audiences of Star Wars fans. It’s about a trio of Younglings (kids!) who are learning to become Jedi masters. During their adventures, some weapons are used, including lightsabers, but violence is cartoonish and no one ends up hurt. Parents looking to introduce their own Younglings to the sometimes grown-up franchise will appreciate this milder series. (Seven 24-minute episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Gotham Knights (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 13+

Batman’s adopted son teams up with enemies in violent show.

“Gotham Knights” is an action-drama series set in the aftermath of Batman’s murder, where his son teams up with enemies to solve the crime. There’s substantial violence, with fistfighting, use of weapons and blood. Underage drinking is implied. Language is minimal, with words like “hell.” There are conversations about “hooking up,” and scenes that imply making out and relationships. Teamwork is stressed. (Six roughly 45-minute episodes)

Available on the CW.

