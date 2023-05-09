Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) “BlackBerry,” a funny, insightful corporate biopic, tells the unlikely story of how a ragtag team of Canadian computer nerds invented the titular device — a combination “pager, cellphone and email machine” that would revolutionize modern communications until it became known as the thing you owned before you got an iPhone. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That last line is taken almost verbatim from “BlackBerry,” which follows a rags-to-riches-back-to-rags story arc serving as both an entertaining cautionary tale and a fond look back at the Before Times, when we weren’t hunched over our handheld dinguses, rabbit-holing through our personal silos. In a jagged, mock-documentary style reminiscent of Christopher Guest comedies and “The Office,” director Matt Johnson — working from his and Matthew Miller’s adaptation of Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book — infuses “BlackBerry” with jolts of manic energy and pop nostalgia that are both alarming and soothing: Here’s what we were once, the film seems to say, before we let ourselves become the self-indentured serfs of our info-tech overlords.

Johnson plays Doug Fregin, who as “BlackBerry” opens is accompanying his colleague and best friend Mike Lazaridis on dog-and-pony calls in hopes of finding financial backing for the newest invention from Research in Motion, the data technology company they run out of a disheveled office in a Waterloo, Ontario, office park. Fregin is a mop-topped gaming fan with the bedside manner of the guy in the record store who reflexively sneers at your musical taste; the more mild-mannered, prematurely gray Lazaridis is his polar opposite, stammering and underselling himself until the duo is inevitably shown the door.

The team’s fortunes change when they intersect with Jim Balsillie, a corporate shark played with cold-eyed ferocity by Glenn Howerton. His head shaved to resemble a heat-seeking bullet, Howerton injects a note of giddy ambition (and, eventually, tragic overreach) to “BlackBerry,” which breathlessly chronicles the myriad missteps that turned Fregin and Lazaridis’s good idea into a historical footnote. Apple lurks like the great white in “Jaws” while the engineers revel in their good fortune and Balsillie goes berserk trying to buy hockey teams and, at one point, the American NHL; picture “Succession” or “Billions” with better manners and more poutine, and you get the idea of “BlackBerry’s” appealing combination of antic comedy and wistful moral comeuppance.

Anyone who misses that satisfying thumb-click of their first BlackBerry — who’s with me? — will appreciate Johnson’s homage to the smartphone that started it all, just as they’ll cringe when a character arrogantly asks, “Why would anybody want a phone without a keyboard?” Of course, that question was answered a few years ago, in “Steve Jobs,” which wasn’t nearly as funny or ruefully insightful. Like the best brand-driven movies, “BlackBerry” isn’t just about the dingus. It’s about us, with dings intact.

R. At area theaters. Contains crude language throughout. 124 minutes.

