Johnson plays Doug Fregin, who as “BlackBerry” opens is accompanying his colleague and best friend Mike Lazaridis on dog-and-pony calls in hopes of finding financial backing for the newest invention from Research in Motion, the data technology company they run out of a disheveled office in a Waterloo, Ontario, office park. Fregin is a mop-topped gaming fan with the bedside manner of the guy in the record store who reflexively sneers at your musical taste; the more mild-mannered, prematurely gray Lazaridis is his polar opposite, stammering and underselling himself until the duo is inevitably shown the door.
The team’s fortunes change when they intersect with Jim Balsillie, a corporate shark played with cold-eyed ferocity by Glenn Howerton. His head shaved to resemble a heat-seeking bullet, Howerton injects a note of giddy ambition (and, eventually, tragic overreach) to “BlackBerry,” which breathlessly chronicles the myriad missteps that turned Fregin and Lazaridis’s good idea into a historical footnote. Apple lurks like the great white in “Jaws” while the engineers revel in their good fortune and Balsillie goes berserk trying to buy hockey teams and, at one point, the American NHL; picture “Succession” or “Billions” with better manners and more poutine, and you get the idea of “BlackBerry’s” appealing combination of antic comedy and wistful moral comeuppance.
Anyone who misses that satisfying thumb-click of their first BlackBerry — who’s with me? — will appreciate Johnson’s homage to the smartphone that started it all, just as they’ll cringe when a character arrogantly asks, “Why would anybody want a phone without a keyboard?” Of course, that question was answered a few years ago, in “Steve Jobs,” which wasn’t nearly as funny or ruefully insightful. Like the best brand-driven movies, “BlackBerry” isn’t just about the dingus. It’s about us, with dings intact.
R. At area theaters. Contains crude language throughout. 124 minutes.