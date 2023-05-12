What to watch with your kids: ‘Crater’ and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Love Again (PG-13) Age 13+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Music soars in so-so rom-com about how a heart will go on. “Love Again” is a romantic comedy about finding love after loss; it’s based on the book “Text for You” by Sofie Cramer. Singer Céline Dion co-stars as herself, using her music and personal experiences to guide main characters Mira (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Rob (Sam Heughan) on their emotional journey. Romance is core to the story: There’s kissing, and supporting characters make blunt references to pursuing casual sex (“We’re going to smash,” “I’m getting laid” and “Get the ‘D’”). But their crass attitude actually makes it more meaningful when Mira and Rob thoughtfully decide to become intimate. (After they do, the scene cuts to the morning after, with them lying under the covers, only backs and shoulders shown.) Mira sees her boyfriend get fatally hit by a car. Characters drink, and language includes “d---head,” “s---” and more. While there are lots of positive messages about the power of love, some viewers may be put off by the way that Rob tracks Mira down using the information in her texts. (107 minutes)

Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG-13)

Age 13+

BFFs enjoy Italy in comic sequel with wine, salty language.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” is the sequel to “Book Club” and reunites stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. This time around, the story takes the four lifelong besties to Italy and loosely follows themes from their current read, “The Alchemist.” They demonstrate that life definitely isn’t over at 70: Romance, adventure and fun are still ready and waiting. While the sequel is less of a rom-com than the first one was, it still promotes the idea (too rarely expressed in mainstream entertainment) that senior women are sexually appealing — and sexually active. That said, it’s not quite as racy as the original movie. One scene shows a woman emerging from a hookup looking rumpled but happy, but otherwise it’s more talk than action, with sexually suggestive dialogue and plenty of double entendres (for example, a sexy chef tells the women, “There are so many things I want to put in your mouth!”). Rome, Venice and some of Florence/Tuscany are portrayed in a dazzling light, as are some of Italy’s famous beverages — wine, limoncello and spritz are sipped frequently throughout (to excess for at least one character). Language includes “s---,” two uses of “f---” and “oh, my God.” (107 minutes)

The Muppets Mayhem (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Funky, family-friendly musical series has lots of charm.

Advertisement

“The Muppets Mayhem” is a comedy series about the Muppets’ iconic rock band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, and their new manager, Nora (Lilly Singh). It’s family-friendly fun, with lots of music and guest stars including Lil Nas X, Danny Trejo and Tommy Lee. There’s some mild peril — like when the Mayhem’s van hangs off a cliff — and language, while mostly mild, has some insults like “imbecile.” Characters drink alcohol out of red cups at a party, and one of the band members has a mai tai. (10 half-hour episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Crater (PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Diverse teen group faces peril, absent parents on moon.

“Crater” is about a diverse group of teenagers living on the moon more than 200 years in the future. They end up in potentially life-threatening situations, including almost flying off into space and getting hit by meteors, as well as practically running out of oxygen. One of the group, Marcus (Thomas Boyce), has an enlarged heart and nearly collapses when he forgets to take his medication. They also take their fate into their own hands, demonstrating courage and perseverance as they push through challenges to help recently orphaned Caleb (Isaiah Russell-Bailey) fulfill his father’s dying wishes, taking care of one another along the way. Adults can’t be relied upon in general, parents regularly leave kids behind due to death or abandonment, and one is presumed to have died via suicide. Language mostly involves taunts and exclamations like “damn,” “loser,” “sucks,” “p---ing,” “stupid,” “idiot,” “jeez,” “dumb,” “weird,” “peculiar,” “coward” and “oh, my God.” The film has positive messages about appreciating and preserving planet Earth. (105 minutes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.

GiftOutline Gift Article