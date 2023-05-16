Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars ) The title character of Paul Schrader’s “Master Gardener” may look familiar: Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), a solitary and meticulous horticulturalist with a dark secret, is the latest iteration of a trope that the writer of the Oscar-winning “Taxi Driver” and, more recently, the director of “The Card Counter” and “First Reformed” has made a career out of exploring, often but not always to great effect. It’s a character commonly known as God’s lonely man, or, as Schrader put it more simply in a 2018 interview with this writer, “the man in a room,” alone with his thoughts.

Narvel keeps a journal filled with philosophically tinged entries on plant tending (and, well, other matters) that we see him writing throughout the film and hear in voice-over narration. He compares the sensation produced by the scent of the nandina leaf, for instance, to the “buzz” of firing a gun, which is the first indication that he may not be who he appears to be. Narvel wears his close-cropped hair in what some have called the “fashy” (for fascist) style. And when he takes his shirt off in his spartan, fastidiously tidy cabin, outfitted with an almost monastic single bed and little else, we see that his upper body is covered in disturbing tattoos, the troubling provenance of which will gradually be made clear.

When Narvel speaks, it is with a stiff and archaic formality, like a man from another century, saying “That sounds like just the ticket” when he is offered a cocktail by his wealthy employer, Norma (Sigourney Weaver), who calls him Sweet Pea, a term of endearment — and, perhaps, a code word signaling that she is ready to engage in behavior with him that many would consider to transgress the boundaries of a professional relationship.

It’s all so very strange and arch and slightly icky.

The ickiness increases upon the arrival of Norma’s troubled, much younger grandniece, Maya (Quintessa Swindell), a druggie with intelligence and promise whom Norma has persuaded Narvel to take on as an apprentice. Maya, according to Norma, in this Louisiana-set thriller that features an ethnically diverse cast of actors playing Narvel’s staff, is “of mixed blood” — another odd locution to hear coming out of someone’s mouth in this day and age.

Just how Narvel has come to be the caretaker of Norma’s garden, a rambling property — open to the public and surrounding what Narvel calls the “grand house,” like something out of “Gone With the Wind” — is unpeeled slowly by Schrader, with a nice sense of pacing, purpose and suspense.

But where the story goes is less convincing, even by the standards of a filmmaker who, in “First Reformed,” filmed a physical encounter between the main characters — a lonely, widowed minister (Ethan Hawke) and the woman (Amanda Seyfried) who seeks his counseling after her husband’s suicide — by depicting their bodies levitating in space. There is a similar episode of magic realism here, after an encounter between Narvel and Maya, but it doesn’t work as well, even as a manifestation of the characters’ inner emotions.

And speaking of emotions, there is precious little in the way of feeling here that registers as believable. Maya and Norma, who become rivals of a sort, emote all over the place, but Edgerton’s Narvel keeps his own sentiments in such close check that he feels more vegetable than animal.

I wanted to buy this story. I really did. But its protagonist floats through the action — filled with jealousy, lust and violence — as though he were anesthetized. When Narvel says, in response to an offer of sexual gratification, that he would “like nothing more” than to accept, he might as well be talking about a second cocktail. It’s not that you won’t believe him. It’s as if he doesn’t believe it himself.

R. At area theaters. Contains coarse language, brief sexual material and nudity. 110 minutes.

