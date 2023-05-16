Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) In “The Starling Girl,” Eliza Scanlen plays Jem Starling, a 17-year-old living in a fundamentalist Christian community in Kentucky. The film opens with a close-up of Jem as she delivers a whispered prayer, and the rest of the film unfolds the same way: as something delicate, private and achingly intimate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Reared in a tradition that prizes obedience and self-denial over curiosity and expression, Jem finds herself at a typical adolescent crossroads: She loves to dance with her church’s youth group, and she’s a young woman of appetites, both literal and carnal. When Owen (Lewis Pullman), the adult son of the church’s pastor, returns from a mission to Puerto Rico, the desires that Jem has been dutifully tamping down come to unruly and potentially catastrophic life.

As the first feature by writer-director Laurel Parmet, “The Starling Girl” announces a promising, amazingly assured new talent. Like another recent debut, Jamie Dack’s “Palm Trees and Power Lines,” this closely observed drama of a girl’s inner life pays equal respect to the heroine’s vulnerability and her impulsive agency. Handsomely filmed by cinematographer Brian Lannin to make the most of Kentucky’s languid summer light, “The Starling Girl” possesses methodical, unhurried pacing reminiscent of such similar classics as “Smooth Talk” and “The Virgin Suicides.” Like all good directors, Parmet is confident enough to know that atmosphere, emotional tone and unspoken feeling can convey far more meaning than the talkiest of dialogue.

She also knows it takes a superb cast to take that leap of faith: Scanlen and Pullman develop an entirely believable chemistry as two people whose attraction is as much mental and spiritual as physical. Pullman, most recently seen in “Top Gun: Maverick,” plays down what could be immediately dismissed as Owen’s scuzzy intentions, leaning into his earthy, disarming honesty (Owen likes church “when it’s not all hung up on doctrine”). As the center of “The Starling Girl,” Scanlen carries the film with luminous, lit-from-within equipoise. (Wrenn Schmidt and Jimmi Simpson are equally persuasive as Jem’s strict but flawed parents.)

Audiences may think they know what’s coming in “The Starling Girl,” and they’ll probably be right — but even within the confines of a familiar story, Parmet manages to surprise. As a portrait of a young woman testing the limits of the shame-based system that has controlled her, “The Starling Girl” plays like a warmer, more radiant companion piece to last year’s “Women Talking.” Jem might not do as much talking as her sisters in that film, but she embodies the same arguments — with strength, grace and sublime self-possession.

R. At area theaters. Contains some sexual situations. 116 minutes.

