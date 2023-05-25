The 21 biggest movies hitting theaters this summer

What’s the story? Just as star and producer Cruise seems to defy his 60 years, so too does this long-running film franchise, born in 1996 and based on the 1966-1973 TV series. Like someone who refuses to divulge their age, “Mission: Impossible” dropped numbers from the film’s titles after the third movie, in favor of such enigmatic subtitles as “Fallout” and “Dead Reckoning.” (Excuse me, make that “Dead Reckoning, Part 1.” Part 2 is due out next year. The term refers to a navigational method in which a lost traveler estimates one’s location by extrapolating from earlier known positions.) We don’t know much about this film yet, but it features the return of Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, the IMF director who disappeared from the franchise after wrongfully accusing Cruise’s Ethan Hunt of being a mole in the first film. In the trailer, we hear Kittridge tell a very upset-looking Hunt, “Our lives are the sum of our choices, and we cannot escape the past.”