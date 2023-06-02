What to watch with your kids: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG) Age 9+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Spidey sequel is an action-packed delight; peril, violence. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s excellent “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” A year after the events of the first film, both Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) — who are co-main characters this time around — are dealing with threats in their parts of the Spider-Verse. When a “villain of the week” decides to strengthen his power, Gwen and an elite team of Spideys try to step in, and Miles unintentionally causes a multiverse catastrophe. Expect fairly intense peril and violence: fights, large-scale destruction, explosions, weapons and more. But there’s also a lot of humor, plus references to various other Spider-Man iterations. Language includes “crap,” “shoot” and “a--,” and Miles and Gwen’s slow-burn romance is more about longing and lingering looks than action. The diverse cast includes prominent Afro-Latino, Black and White characters, and the movie’s messages focus on empathy, courage, perseverance, teamwork, and (of course!) the nature of power and responsibility. (140 minutes)

The Boogeyman (PG-13)

Age 14+

Monster movie has decent scares, sympathetic characters.

“The Boogeyman” is a horror movie based on Stephen King’s classic short story about a darkness-lurking creature that preys on a family grieving the loss of a parent/partner. Violence includes children in peril, monster attacks (a child is thrown across a room), shotgun blasts, a teen’s head getting slammed against a wall, a small blood spatter, a pool of blood (that turns out to be paint), a dead body (very brief), a death by suicide, jump-scares, scary noises, bullying, vandalism, a house on fire and more. Teens smoke pot in one sequence, though it isn’t glamorized. “F---” is used once, “s---” and “b----” are used sporadically, and there are uses of “goddamn,” “Jesus,” “screw,” “jerk,” “popping your cherry” and “fart.” The movie’s beats are a bit familiar, but director Rob Savage still manages a potent emotional core and some good scares. (98 minutes)

Dino Pops (TV-Y)

Streaming

Age 3+

Dino-mite series shares prehistoric facts in a fun way.

“Dino Pops” is a funny, educational, animated series for young viewers. The show transports kids back millions of years to prehistoric periods when dinosaurs roamed the planet. Themes include curiosity about dinosaurs and prehistoric time periods, appreciation for nature, and incorporating fun into learning. Available in both English and Spanish, each 19-minute episode jumps to a different prehistoric era and shares facts about various dinosaurs, such as size, speed and what they ate. Dinosaurs are seen battling each other and hunting, but there’s no serious threat or violence. (Six 19-minute episodes)

Available on Peacock.

Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 7+

Fun action/adventure series has some fantasy violence.

“Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising” is a lively animated action-adventure series that’s part of the expansive Lego franchise. Here, the land of Ninjago has been devastated by something called the Merge. The family of the main character, Arin (voice of Deven Mack) — and all the elemental ninjas he idolized — disappeared in the event, but he’s learning to make his own way in his new life along with best friend Sora (Sabrina Pitre). This action-packed show has lots of fantasy violence, including swordlike weapons, guns that shoot lasers and battles between spaceships. There’s some peril as well, but the heroes always come out on top. Mild language includes “dang it.” Teamwork and perseverance are big themes, and the friendship between Arin and Sora is fun to watch. (10 22-minute episodes)

Available on Netflix.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices.

