Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars ) In the affecting, warmly atmospheric “L’immensità,” Adriana spends a lot of time looking at the sky — for answers, escape, holy (or maybe extraterrestrial) deliverance. Adriana has enough to contend with as the eldest child in a family that is rapidly unraveling. But Adriana is embroiled in a far more desperate internal struggle: Adriana prefers to be called Andrea — the Italian version of Andrew — and is tentatively but unambiguously presenting himself as a boy to the world. To his emotionally absent father and loving but miserable mother, however, Adri is the wary, withdrawn daughter who is getting harder and harder to reach.

Written and directed by Emanuele Crialese, “L’immensità” possesses the unmistakable ring of truth: Based on his own experiences coming of age as a trans teenager in 1970s Rome, the film bursts not just with lived experience, but also with delicious period details and retro palette choices. When Andrea and his mother, Clara (a note-perfect Penélope Cruz), want to escape the quiet misery of their home life, they watch a campy black-and-white variety show on TV. A Spanish beauty in the throes of realizing she married a violent, adulterous boor, Clara is the spiritual heir to Steven Spielberg’s Mitzi Fabelman: glamorous, unstable and determined to give her three children moments of joy, despite the odds, turning even something as mundane as setting the table into a flamboyant set piece of pop choreography.

As Andrea, the young actress Luana Giuliani delivers a watchful, utterly convincing performance as an adolescent occupying a multitude of liminal spaces — not just between male and female, but between child and adult, family member and separate being. There are moments in “L’immensità,” especially during reunions of Andrea’s extended family, when viewers might be reminded of Paolo Sorrentino’s similarly autobiographical “The Hand of God” from 2021. But where that was a shallow, self-flattering skim down memory lane, Crialese’s memoir delves into subtler, deeper truths in a film where nearly every scene contains some kind of metaphor, from the disassembled dolls Andrea’s little sister plays with to fabulous dream sequences suggesting that Clara’s penchant for theatricality will help Andrea process and survive his own hidden wounds.

Advertisement

Amid the pain, Crialese creates moments of indelible pleasure: Clara taking her children to see “Doctor Zhivago,” and tearfully asking them if they want to watch the beginning again; a family Christmas gathering punctuated by gently playful pranks orchestrated by Andrea for his cousins to execute. “L’immensità” lives up to its title: It’s a small but all-encompassing portrait of how life feels in a certain time and place — when the broken pieces of one’s true self are invisibly coming together, even when getting them to fit feels too overwhelming to contemplate.

Unrated. At the Angelika Film Center Mosaic. Contains brief coarse language, brief smoking and adult themes. In Italian and Spanish with subtitles. 98 minutes.

GiftOutline Gift Article