Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars ) The title of the film “Mending the Line” refers to an adjustment to a fly-fishing line to counter the effects of water currents. But there’s a lot more than the placement of a filament that needs to be remedied in this well-meaning but inert PTSD melodrama. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The main character is John Colter (Sinqua Walls), a physically wounded and psychically bruised Marine who’s steered toward a Montana trout stream as therapy after a hairy deployment in Afghanistan. Colter’s reluctant guide is crusty Vietnam War vet Ike Fletcher (Brian Cox), a fly-fishing adept who’s gotten too old to venture to the stream alone. The two are initially connected by a Department of Veterans Affairs doctor (Patricia Heaton) who’s treated both of them.

Ike initially rebuffs Colter, in part because the older man is a recovering alcoholic who doesn’t want to be around the hard-drinking younger one. Pushed by a fishing buddy (Wes Studi), Ike tentatively agrees to tutor Colter in catch-and-release trout fishing, but only after the Marine first completes some “Karate Kid”-like menial tasks.

Advertisement

Ike also instructs Colter to read literary works about fishing, so the young Marine heads to the local library. There he meets Lucy (Perry Mattfeld), a not-very-welcoming librarian who’s also enduring the aftereffects of personal catastrophe. The two soon become pals. “Mending the Line,” however, doesn’t have time for romance.

Friendship is crucial, since the central trio are short on relatives. Ike is estranged from his son and grandchildren, and Colter hopes to return to active duty with the Marines, “the only real family I’ve ever had.” Lucy’s only apparent tie is to the emotionally shattered mother (Irene Bedard) of her ex.

Directed by Joshua Caldwell, whose notable previous credits are mostly in TV, “Mending the Line” was made with the cooperation of the Marine Corps and the Department of Defense. The movie’s wartime prologue and its occasional flashbacks and nightmare scenes were filmed in a mock-up of a Middle Eastern village erected for training purposes at Camp Pendleton.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, the film doesn’t offer any direct criticism of the military or of U.S. foreign policy. Stephen Camelio’s screenplay treats Colter’s and Ike’s traumas as private matters, not symptoms of any larger issues.

The movie’s dialogue tends toward platitudes, often heavily underlined by Bill Brown’s syrupy score. But the script is neatly structured, and its emotional payoffs are believably muted. If Colter becomes an able fisherman with exceptional ease, his quest for peace of mind is not depicted so glibly.

The middling material is often elevated by the performances. Walls (who plays the Wesley Snipes role in the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump,” now on Hulu) only rarely overplays Colter’s despair. Cox’s performance is more histrionic, yet utterly assured. Studi is a pleasure as always, even in an undersized part.

Advertisement

Principally concerned with three characters, “Mending the Line” is tidy to a fault. Finally, the movie offers a hint of a wider and messier world by ending with glimpses of a real-life Montana veterans group: Warriors & Quiet Waters. Even viewers who feel satisfied with the therapeutic parable of Colter, Ike and Lucy may find themselves wishing they were watching a documentary about this intriguing organization, and not “Mending the Line.”

R. At area theaters. Contains coarse language, some violent images and smoking. 122 minutes.

GiftOutline Gift Article