StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid ( 4 stars ) Celine Song makes a quietly spectacular writing-directing debut with “Past Lives,” a lyrical slow burn of a film that expertly holds back wellsprings of emotion, until it unleashes a deluge. The premise is deceptively simple: Nora and Hae Sung are childhood sweethearts growing up together in South Korea when her parents move the family to Canada. Twelve years later, when Nora is in her 20s and trying to make it as a writer in New York, the two reconnect online.

This could be the start of a meet-cute-take-two worthy of that other Nora, i.e. Ephron. But Song is not interested in rom-com confections here. Following Nora as she follows her dreams, played with self-possession and dry wit by a revelatory Greta Lee, Song tells a new but achingly familiar kind of love story. She also traces the contradictory contours of female ambition as it changes, and too often shrinks, over time.

When Nora is 12 (Moon Seung-ah), she wants to win the Nobel Prize for literature, then it changes to the Pulitzer, and finally to a Tony. That is what passes for a running gag in “Past Lives,” which Song structures episodically, in carefully observed scenes that move the plot forward with an unforced but tautly suspenseful sense of inevitability. A triangle emerges: While rusticating a perfectly-rendered writer’s retreat, Nora meets a nice guy named Arthur (John Magaro). The narrative tension pivots on whether Nora will stay with Arthur or return to her roots with somber, socially awkward Hae Sung (Teo Yoo).

“Who do you think they are to each other?” That is the first line of “Past Lives,” delivered by an unseen character who is observing Nora, Hae Sung and Arthur from across a bar late at night. A good question, but perhaps the least urgent one raised by this delicate, wisely judged drama as it toggles between Nora’s life in the States and Hae Sung’s far lonelier existence in Korea.

How do our pasts condition our present? When is change growth, and when is it hiding our true selves? Is life determined by fate, or will? What is fixed, and what is malleable? Song and her cast explore these conundrums with admirable grace and equanimity, as Nora considers the role contingency, regret, mistakes and missed chances have played in formed her own most precious desires. (Her meditations are given lightness and a poetic lilt by Christopher Bear and Daniel Rossen’s gorgeous musical score.)

There are moments when viewers might wonder what Nora is really thinking: Her calm, collected facade is so persuasive it feels virtually impenetrable, especially with the push-and-pull of her own cultural history. (“You dream in a language I can’t understand,” Arthur tells her in one of the film’s finest, candidly intimate scenes.) But if Nora seems to be a cipher in much of “Past Lives,” she does not remain one, as the masterful final scene proves with shattering power. That moment is not just the perfect ending to a story that embraces ambiguity in all its messy glory, it is the work of a supremely confident filmmaker of exhilarating artistic promise.

PG-13. At area theaters. Contains some strong language. In English and Korean with subtitles. 106 minutes.

