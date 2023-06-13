Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars ) “Lynch/Oz” isn’t a movie so much as an illustrated lecture — in this case about the connections between the 1939 fantasy “The Wizard of Oz” and the work of American cinema’s preeminent surrealist, David Lynch. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As is frequently pointed out in this fitfully observant, frustratingly repetitive essay, Lynch has often referred to “Oz,” either explicitly or within the symbolic systems of his movies. In one of several clips of the director’s past speeches and appearances, he admits a day doesn’t go by when he doesn’t think about “The Wizard of Oz,” a foundational text for anyone preoccupied with the unconscious, transcendence, dualities and dream logic.

In other words, it’s no surprise that Lynch was influenced by “Oz.” But in the hands of director Alexandre O. Philippe, the idea is treated like holy revelation. In segments narrated by critics and filmmakers, Philippe uses the scaffolding of the Lynch-“Oz” connection to construct a complicated but ultimately simplistic edifice of explanations and comparisons, which winds up crashing down from its own pretentious weight.

Still, amid the rubble, there are artifacts to value. Film critic Amy Nicholson’s opening disquisition, when she reflects on the role the wind plays in both “The Wizard of Oz” and Lynch’s films, sets the stage beautifully for what is to come: not only a thoughtful plunge into such Lynch classics as “Eraserhead,” “The Elephant Man,” “Wild at Heart,” “Blue Velvet” and the “Twin Peaks” canon, but an equally profound consideration of cinema’s power to bore deeply into our psyches. The Talmudic exegesis from the likes of directors John Waters, Karyn Kusama and David Lowery, although often enlightening, begins to feel diminished as the scholarly jargon and speculations pile up. (Lynch was not interviewed for “Lynch/Oz,” so we’re left with more speculation than authoritative analysis.)

In gorgeous diptychs reminiscent of Christian Marclay’s sound-and-video installations, Philippe juxtaposes images from “Oz,” Lynch films and dozens of other movies, setting up some tantalizing visual and thematic breadcrumb trails. But with that sheer volume, his central thesis inevitably weakens. Viewers are left with the impression that few movies aren’t influenced in some way by the aesthetic and psychological underpinnings of “Oz’s” fantastical world building.

“Lynch/Oz” becomes so insistently monomaniacal that it takes on the contours of “Room 237,” Rodney Ascher’s obsessive interpretive documentary about “The Shining.” And — what a coincidence! — Ascher is on hand here, to provide commentary for a film that shares with his the impression that a filmmaker is backing the audience into a corner at a party, hectoring them with increasing volume, not just until they’ll agree but until they’ll agree for the right reasons.

With Philippe making such a not-radical case so passionately, and so often, he can’t help but unmake it. Still, “Lynch/Oz” possesses undeniable value, if only to remind viewers that cinema is worth dissecting, thinking about, arguing over, mulling around. At a time when movies have become hopelessly commodified, “Lynch/Oz” plants the flag for them as art. It’s a crazy, even subversive, idea — worthy of Lynch himself.

Unrated. At the AFI Silver. Contains nudity, sexuality, profanity, smoking and some disturbing images. 108 minutes.

