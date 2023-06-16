What to watch with your kids: ‘Elemental’ and more

“ Elemental ” is a beautifully animated fable about the immigrant experience. It’s set in Element City, where Fire, Earth, Water and Air people coexist, but Fire people are mistreated and discriminated against. That makes it hard for fiery Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) to trust watery Wade (Mamoudou Athie), but as they work together to save her family’s store, Ember starts to open her mind to the idea of cross-element friendship (and more!) while also teaching Wade about the injustices the Fire folks have faced. There’s more romance here than in non-princess Disney/Pixar films, but Ember and Wade are young adults, not kids or teens. Characters hold hands, flirt, embrace, dance, touch and kiss briefly. Language includes discriminatory comments said to Fire folks (such as “go back to Fireland”), as well as insults like “stupid” and “jerk” and words like “ash” used as swearing stand-ins (“lazy ash”). Diversity and immigration are major themes of the story, as are prejudice; the importance of communication, empathy and compassion; and the unique challenges faced by the children of immigrants and refugees. (102 minutes)

“The Flash” is part of the DC Extended Universe and is based loosely on the comic “Flashpoint,” when Barry Allen/the Flash (Ezra Miller) travels into the past of an alternate timeline to prevent his mother’s death. That decision wreaks timeline havoc, so Barry must work with his alternate younger self, as well as other members of the Justice League who exist in that timeline, to fix it. Expect lots of comic-book-style action violence, including explosions, military-grade weapons, lethal alien technology and, of course, Bruce Wayne/Batman’s cache of high-tech vehicles, weapons and gadgets. The body count is fairly high. The movie also explores mature themes about how trauma/the past shapes people and shouldn’t be tampered with. Language is occasionally strong, with “s---” used the most frequently, plus “d---” and one humorously deployed “f---.” There’s not much romance, though it’s clear Barry is interested in Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), and two other characters briefly make eyes at each other. Nonsexual partial nudity includes a funny sequence in which the second, younger Barry realizes that using superspeed will cause his clothes to fall off, leaving him naked in public spaces. He uses his hands and other available accessories to cover his genitals while his torso, side, and buttocks are visible. Characters drink occasionally. The movie’s biggest messages are about the importance of team-building and working with others for the greater good, as well as recognizing when you must let go or sacrifice a personal desire for the sake of that good. (144 minutes)