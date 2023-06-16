What to watch with your kids: ‘Elemental’ and more

The Flash (PG-13)
Age 12+
Intense, long superhero adventure explores loss, teamwork.
“The Flash” is part of the DC Extended Universe and is based loosely on the comic “Flashpoint,” when Barry Allen/the Flash (Ezra Miller) travels into the past of an alternate timeline to prevent his mother’s death. That decision wreaks timeline havoc, so Barry must work with his alternate younger self, as well as other members of the Justice League who exist in that timeline, to fix it. Expect lots of comic-book-style action violence, including explosions, military-grade weapons, lethal alien technology and, of course, Bruce Wayne/Batman’s cache of high-tech vehicles, weapons and gadgets. The body count is fairly high. The movie also explores mature themes about how trauma/the past shapes people and shouldn’t be tampered with. Language is occasionally strong, with “s---” used the most frequently, plus “d---” and one humorously deployed “f---.” There’s not much romance, though it’s clear Barry is interested in Iris West (Kiersey Clemons), and two other characters briefly make eyes at each other. Nonsexual partial nudity includes a funny sequence in which the second, younger Barry realizes that using superspeed will cause his clothes to fall off, leaving him naked in public spaces. He uses his hands and other available accessories to cover his genitals while his torso, side, and buttocks are visible. Characters drink occasionally. The movie’s biggest messages are about the importance of team-building and working with others for the greater good, as well as recognizing when you must let go or sacrifice a personal desire for the sake of that good. (144 minutes)
Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular (Unrated)
Streaming
Age 3+
Elmo and his friends teach important mindfulness activities.
“Elmo’s Mindfulness Spectacular” is a Sesame Street and YouTube special that teaches both new and recognizable mindfulness activities for kids to engage in when they have big feelings. Lessons include working together as a team, using your imagination, expressing your feelings and overcoming fears. When Elmo becomes nervous at a talent show, he’s helped by Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and other beloved characters from everyone’s favorite street. Hosted by Juanpa Zurita, this 45-minute educational special also features guest stars like Marques Brownlee and Jenny Slate. (45 minutes)
Available on YouTube.
Taz: Quest for Burger (Unrated)
Streaming
Age 6+
Friendship-themed cartoon has mild language, peril.
“Taz: Quest for Burger” is an animated movie about Looney Tunes’ Tasmanian Devil — a.k.a. Taz (voice of Steve Blum) — and Quinn (Hadley Gannaway), a young bandicoot who travels to find her kidnapped father. Though the violence is cartoonish and characters are never seriously hurt, some aspects — like a missing parent, a young girl alone and an uncaring adoptive parent — could worry younger or more sensitive viewers. Taz helps Quinn on her journey, and the two become unlikely friends. She and other animated characters fall, fight, hit their heads, get tied up, are burned, fall over a waterfall and are threatened by other characters. These include carnivores that might eat them and a makeshift father figure who kicks his “son” off a cliff and tells him he’s “nothing” without him. Set in Australia, the movie features different species that learn about each other and come to appreciate one another’s ways of life and unique skills. Language includes “suckers,” “jerk,” “jeez,” “weird,” “booger,” “bigmouth,” “dirty, rotten beast” and “nosy.” (74 minutes)
Available on Prime Video.
