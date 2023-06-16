Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When American Film Institute announced it was putting the nonfiction film festival AFI Docs on pause last year, a shudder went through the documentary community: With a major outlet disappearing from the map, now what? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It didn’t take long for Jamie Shor and Sky Sitney — a former PR consultant and festival director at AFI Docs, respectively — to announce that they would fill the breach with DC/DOX, which they introduced with a one-day festival in 2022. Thursday night, DC/DOX launched in earnest, with a four-day program of more than 40 feature films and shorts. (The Washington Post was a media sponsor of AFI Docs and is a media sponsor of DC/DOX.)

Having tested the waters, Shor says, she and Sitney learned “just how much people have come to expect there to be a Washington, D.C., stop on the festival circuit. In the year when there wasn’t one, even though we did a ‘skinny’ one, it wasn’t enough. … It reinforced the desire to see [Washington] as a real spot on the calendar.”

Advertisement

DC/DOX arrives at a time when festivals — particularly those devoted to documentaries — are in flux. Full Frame, which for 25 years had been a venerated showcase for nonfiction film, this year announced a pause while its parent organization, Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies, undergoes a strategic review. The DocYard series at Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, Mass., also went on hiatus, as did the Maryland Film Festival. And, after what many considered a Golden Age of nonfiction filmmaking — spurred by fat-walleted streamers desperate for relatively cheap, reality-based content — some observers are seeing signs of contraction.

Those acquisitions came on the heels of an extraordinary year for documentaries, when films like “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “RBG,” “Free Solo” and “Three Identical Strangers” earned more than 80 million combined at the 2018 box office. By way of contrast, the four most successful documentaries of 2022, which included the David Bowie biopic “Moonage Daydream” and the right-wing propaganda piece “2000 Mules,” barely grossed $750,000.

Advertisement

The dip is partly related to the covid pandemic, which put a damper on theatrical filmgoing in general. But it has also coincided with streamers like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu ramping up their own documentary production units. Now, when those companies go to festivals, it’s to launch their own movies. When they do shop for other product, it’s with specific algorithms in mind.

“It used to be that distributors would watch a movie and often say, 'We love it, we just don’t know what to do with it,” notes Broderick. “Now they say, 'It’s a really good movie, but we’re only interested in three and a half categories: Celebrities, true crime, music and this amorphous category called ‘worldwide appeal.’ But if you’re not in [one of those buckets] we can’t really help you.”

The new post-covid, always-streaming realities of documentary production and exhibition are both sobering and clarifying, according to Deirdre Haj, executive director of Omaha’s nonprofit venue Film Streams. “For regional festivals, their role has become more sincere, which is to bring films to our communities,” she says. “Because the truth is, these movies won’t be seen in theaters unless these festivals bring them. Regional festivals are distribution now for independent documentaries.”

Advertisement

Broderick agrees that festivals give filmmakers a valuable opportunity to share their work with audiences, as well as network with each other. And he’s happy that DC/DOX has maintained space for a nonfiction festival in Washington, where audiences have always been strong for documentaries. “It seemed like there were a lot of people in the East Coast area that benefited from the festival,” Broderick observes, “and its adjacency to power always seemed like a hopeful situation.”

It’s just that proximity to power — in the form of policymakers, media, think tankers and professional experts — that gave Washington cachet with filmmakers, especially those making issue-based films. Documentary producer and sales agent Josh Braun, who represents DC/DOX’s opening-night film “Joan Baez I Am a Noise,” says that “for the film to play at the center of the political world, at a time when things are so upside down” — with Baez in attendance — “feels like what happens there won’t happen anywhere else.”

When he was faced with the possibility of no documentary festival in Washington, Braun recalls, “I personally viewed it as a real bummer, to put it bluntly.” Noting the importance of a national festival strategy for building awareness and press coverage for the films he works with, he says that “AFI Docs was the one that was covering one of the most important [regions], which is D.C. So the loss of it felt palpable.”

This year’s DC/DOX includes its share of music and celebrities — not just Baez but the Indigo Girls (“It’s Only Life After All”), Alicia Keys (“Uncharted”) and Stephen Curry (“Stephen Curry: Underrated”). But the ballast of the program is an eclectic mix of biography (“The Lady Bird Diaries,” “The Disappearance of Shere Hite,” “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”), cultural history (“Kim’s Video,” “Maestra,” “Anthem”), current events (“Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court,” “20 Days in Mariupol,” “Queendom”) and simple human portraiture (“I Like it Here,” “The Eternal Memory,” “Your Fat Friend”). Most screenings will take place at the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and Eaton Cinema, which will serve as the festival’s hub for panels and filmmaker get-togethers.

Advertisement

“I think this year is quite ambitious in terms of scale and scope,” says DC/DOX co-founder Sitney, who notes that “even in the most robust times, that so-called ‘Golden Era,’ it wasn’t necessarily what every single festival experienced, or what every single festival intended to do.”

By keeping the festival’s mission relatively modest, Sitney adds, she believes it can capitalize on the best of both constantly evolving worlds. “DC/DOX occupies a really interesting space in this broader ecosystem,” Sitney says. “We’re meaningful as a marketplace, but also as a festival that cares about curation and community and seeding new projects. … We’re in a space where there’s a lot of long-term institutions sunsetting for different reasons, and we’re seeing a lot of things be deconstructed. To be in a space where you’re birthing something and adding something feels quite joyous.”

DC/DOX continues through June 18. dcdoxfest.com.

Gift this article Gift Article