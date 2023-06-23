What to watch with your kids: ‘Asteroid City’ and more

“Asteroid City” is a star-studded Wes Anderson comedy that deconstructs the acting and writing process. It’s about a TV show that tells the story of how a play came to the stage, while simultaneously presenting a colorful realization of that production that looks like a film. The layered storytelling isn’t too confusing because Anderson keeps character identities and time periods clear. Because viewers are reminded frequently that they’re watching a play, iffy content has less impact, as we know it’s not “real.” What is likely to drop a jaw or two is a moment of full-frontal female nudity (the body is fragmented, with the head out of the frame) and a reference with a confirming image to the fact that a young voyeur watches her mother having sex. One plot line involves a family coping with the death of a parent, and many characters carry guns in their waistbands, though it seems mostly to indicate the era and their characters’ attitudes (though one is pointed at someone in a heated moment). Dialogue includes suicide references. It’s set in the 1950s, so it’s not especially surprising that everyone smokes, including a 10-year-old. Adults sip martinis and drink beer. Swearing isn’t frequent but includes “b----” and “what the hell.” The movie’s teen characters are celebrated for their intelligence, innovation and curiosity. (104 minutes)