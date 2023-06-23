What to watch with your kids: ‘Asteroid City’ and more

Not Quite Narwhal (TV-Y)
Streaming
Age 2+
Sparkly preschool series celebrates differences.
“Not Quite Narwhal” is a TV series based on the popular book series of the same name. It follows Kelp (voice of Nevin Kar), a young magical creature who feels different from his narwhal family, then discovers he’s a unicorn. There’s no scary or iffy content, so the show is appropriate for even the youngest viewers. Like the books, the show emphasizes messages of acceptance, celebrating differences and social-emotional learning throughout. (27 13-minute episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Pretty Freekin Scary (TV-G)
Streaming
Age 6+
Spooky sitcom about a teen’s second chance at life.
“Pretty Freekin Scary” is a Disney Channel original comedy series for kids and tweens. The show is based on a book series of the same name by Chris P. Flesh. After an accident lands her in the Underworld, teenager Frankie Ripp (Eliana Su’a) strikes a deal with the Grim Reaper (Siobhan Murphy) that allows her to return home. In each episode, Frankie and her otherworldly friends try to complete a nearly impossible task set by the Reaper. Themes include teamwork, adventures and discussions about death, although the imagery isn’t particularly scary. Frankie conceals the terms of her agreement from almost everyone, including her parents. This may invite some conversations with young viewers about honesty. (20 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Disney Plus.
World’s Best (PG)
Streaming
Age 10+
Great songs, positive themes in sincere family comedy.
“World’s Best” is a heartwarming family musical comedy about a 12-year-old boy who’s struggling to figure out his place in the world. Prem Patel (Manny Magnus) is very good at math, but he doesn’t know whether he wants to continue being known as a “math nerd.” When he discovers that his father, Suresh (Utkarsh Ambudkar) — who died of cancer when Prem was little — was actually an underground rap hero, Prem decides he might give rapping a try. Characters demonstrate courage, curiosity and gratitude, as well as teamwork and perseverance. Some kids show bullying behavior when they make fun of other kids who are good at math, calling them names and stealing their journals. In retaliation for being teased, a boy tries to punch one of his tormentors but misses, falls down and hurts his arm. Language includes “suck,” “dork,” “butt” and “fart,” and Prem nearly says “a--” in one of his songs. Both adults and kids make lighthearted references to romantic relationships, and while there is no drinking, drugs or smoking, middle-schoolers do visit a bar/club in the daytime to ask about its open mic nights. (101 minutes)
Available on Disney Plus.
