What to watch with your kids: ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ and more

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (PG) Age 6+ Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fun animated coming-of-age fantasy has thoughtful messages. “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” is an animated coming-of-age tale about realizing your own power. To avoid being perceived as horrible sea monsters, main character Ruby (voice of Lana Condor) and her kraken family have assimilated on land. They’re disguised as humans in the diverse town of Oceanside, where the high school is harmoniously composed of people of all skin colors, body types and identities. But Ruby yearns to be accepted as her authentic self, instead of pretending to be something she’s not. When she and her new friend explore the ocean together, Ruby disobeys and lies to her mom. But it turns out her mother has been lying to her, too — and there are consequences and apologies. Perilous moments include an unconscious teen sinking in the ocean before being rescued and a fantasy battle in the water world that temporarily puts humans at risk. Language is limited to insults like “dum-dum” and “stupid.” There’s a clear message that what makes you different is what makes you powerful, and characters demonstrate empathy and courage. (90 minutes)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG-13)

Age 12+

Entertaining fifth Indy movie has some shocking violence.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is the fifth and probably final movie in the blockbuster adventure franchise starring Harrison Ford. There’s plenty of the series’s usual peril and violence, though this one has more deaths that really feel like murders: Several characters, including innocent bystanders, are abruptly, shockingly shot and killed. Heroes and villains alike use guns and other weapons (Indy has his trusty whip, of course) throughout the movie, and there’s fighting and punching, big explosions, high-stakes chases, people being thrown from trains and planes, a villain left to presumably drown, some blood (wounds, on hands, etc.), a burned/charred corpse, vicious eels, creepy bugs and more. Occasional mild language ranges from “damn” and “crap” to “Jesus” and “hell.” A woman briefly indicates sexual attraction to a shirtless man, Indy is shown in his boxer briefs and a couple kisses tenderly. Characters drink, mostly whiskey/Scotch, fairly frequently, and there’s some cigarette smoking. Ingenuity, courage, teamwork and trying to do the right thing are ultimately rewarded, and family — especially found family — is important. (142 minutes)

Nimona (PG)

Streaming

Age 10+

Book-based tale has both violence and positive messages.

“Nimona,” which is based on the best-selling graphic novel by ND Stevenson, includes messages of inclusivity and acceptance but also has pretty constant violence that could frighten sensitive viewers despite being punctuated by humor. This includes deaths (or presumed deaths), loss of limbs, stabbings, explosions, fearsome monsters, threats, bullying and teasing. The shape-shifting teen character of Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) expresses glee at being a “villain” and wreaking havoc, even in committing “murder,” but viewers discover that her behavior stems from being shunned and misunderstood because she’s different. Mild language includes “butt,” “dork,” “stupid,” “trash,” “freak” and “dang.” Two characters who are battling for the soul of their civilization — and falling in love with each other — are played by actors of British-Pakistani (Riz Ahmed) and South Korean (Eugene Lee Yang) heritage. Characters learn and demonstrate empathy in this tale about treating others as you would want to be treated, no matter what differences divide you. (102 minutes)

Available on Netflix.

Secret Invasion (TV-14)

Streaming

Age 13+

MCU makes a spy thriller with a great cast, sci-fi violence.

“Secret Invasion” is a series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe centering on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and an alien conspiracy to invade Earth. The tone is dark, and violence is frequent. Characters are suddenly shot and killed, bombs go off with bodies flying through a fireball in a terrorist attack, and a man is forced screaming into a coffin-like enclosure and killed by electrocution as an alien takes on his appearance. Characters drink alcohol; some side characters slur their words and appear sloppy. Language includes “goddamn,” “hell,” “a--,” “damn” and vulgar expressions. Characters are diverse in terms of age, race and body type, including the show’s central character, played by a Black actor who’s in his 70s. (Six roughly hour-long episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

