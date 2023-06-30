What to watch with your kids: ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ and more

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG-13)
Age 12+
Entertaining fifth Indy movie has some shocking violence.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is the fifth and probably final movie in the blockbuster adventure franchise starring Harrison Ford. There’s plenty of the series’s usual peril and violence, though this one has more deaths that really feel like murders: Several characters, including innocent bystanders, are abruptly, shockingly shot and killed. Heroes and villains alike use guns and other weapons (Indy has his trusty whip, of course) throughout the movie, and there’s fighting and punching, big explosions, high-stakes chases, people being thrown from trains and planes, a villain left to presumably drown, some blood (wounds, on hands, etc.), a burned/charred corpse, vicious eels, creepy bugs and more. Occasional mild language ranges from “damn” and “crap” to “Jesus” and “hell.” A woman briefly indicates sexual attraction to a shirtless man, Indy is shown in his boxer briefs and a couple kisses tenderly. Characters drink, mostly whiskey/Scotch, fairly frequently, and there’s some cigarette smoking. Ingenuity, courage, teamwork and trying to do the right thing are ultimately rewarded, and family — especially found family — is important. (142 minutes)
Nimona (PG)
Streaming
Age 10+
Book-based tale has both violence and positive messages.
“Nimona,” which is based on the best-selling graphic novel by ND Stevenson, includes messages of inclusivity and acceptance but also has pretty constant violence that could frighten sensitive viewers despite being punctuated by humor. This includes deaths (or presumed deaths), loss of limbs, stabbings, explosions, fearsome monsters, threats, bullying and teasing. The shape-shifting teen character of Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz) expresses glee at being a “villain” and wreaking havoc, even in committing “murder,” but viewers discover that her behavior stems from being shunned and misunderstood because she’s different. Mild language includes “butt,” “dork,” “stupid,” “trash,” “freak” and “dang.” Two characters who are battling for the soul of their civilization — and falling in love with each other — are played by actors of British-Pakistani (Riz Ahmed) and South Korean (Eugene Lee Yang) heritage. Characters learn and demonstrate empathy in this tale about treating others as you would want to be treated, no matter what differences divide you. (102 minutes)
Available on Netflix.
Secret Invasion (TV-14)
Streaming
Age 13+
MCU makes a spy thriller with a great cast, sci-fi violence.
“Secret Invasion” is a series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe centering on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and an alien conspiracy to invade Earth. The tone is dark, and violence is frequent. Characters are suddenly shot and killed, bombs go off with bodies flying through a fireball in a terrorist attack, and a man is forced screaming into a coffin-like enclosure and killed by electrocution as an alien takes on his appearance. Characters drink alcohol; some side characters slur their words and appear sloppy. Language includes “goddamn,” “hell,” “a--,” “damn” and vulgar expressions. Characters are diverse in terms of age, race and body type, including the show’s central character, played by a Black actor who’s in his 70s. (Six roughly hour-long episodes)
Available on Disney Plus.
