What to watch with your kids: ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ and more

Pupstruction (TV-Y) Streaming Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Age 4+ Friendly construction pups save the day with perseverance. “Pupstruction” is a sweet, appealing preschool series that’s appropriate for the youngest viewers. Episodes center on a construction team made up of dogs that’s led by a young corgi called Phinny (voice of Yonas Kibreab). The action and adventure are very tame, and there are no mean characters who cause problems. Dog- and construction-loving preschoolers will enjoy this positive show, which features friendly characters tackling challenges with perseverance and teamwork and learning valuable social-emotional lessons. (Twelve 23-minute episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Captivating, colorful Afrofuturist anthology series wows.

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” is an animated anthology series made by creators from across Africa. Each episode or short film stands alone, but all are adventure stories with elements of science fiction, fantasy, and African history and tradition. Together, these components add up to Afrofuturism, a cultural and artistic movement created by people in Africa. Creators from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria and more generate their own visions of the future in this bold and colorful series. The voice cast also includes actors from Africa or of African descent, such as Florence Kasumba and Hakeem Kae-Kazim. Content varies by story, but traditional weapons like swords are used as well as sci-fi-style guns and bombs. There are also some scary creatures and characters in peril in these often fast-paced tales. (Ten roughly 10-minute episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

My Adventures With Superman (Unrated)

Streaming

Age 8+

Fun, family-friendly animated Superman is a total treat.

“My Adventures With Superman” is a family-friendly animated series about a young Superman (voice of Jack Quaid). Clark Kent and his photographer roommate, Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid), are starting their careers; they’re interns at the Daily Planet under the highly motivated reporter Lois Lane (Alice Lee). Of course, Clark has a secret identity that he must balance along with his regular-guy life. Violence includes giant evil robots, explosions, futuristic guns and other sci-fi weapons. Characters are in peril often but always make it out safely. There’s some light romance between characters; it’s cute and awkward, not sexual. Language is mild and limited to name-calling like “dummies.” This light, lively series is a great choice for whole-family viewing. (10 22-minute episodes)

Available on Max.

I’m a Virgo (18+)

Streaming

Age 14+

Language, drugs in surreal, magical show about teen giant.

“I’m a Virgo” is a fantasy coming-of-age comedy drama series about a young giant living in Oakland, Calif. Cootie (“Moonlight’s” Jharrel Jerome), who is 13 feet tall, breaks out of his “safe” exile to discover a world that’s in political chaos. Characters smoke pot and drink. In one scene, 19-year-old Cootie drinks several shots before declaring, “I’m drunk.” Violence is often comic: For example, a man who’s trying to punch Cootie flies up into the air. Expect use of sci-fi weapons and violent altercations, some of which may involve deaths. Frequent strong language includes “f---,” “s---,” “a--,” “b----” and more. The cast is mostly Black, with diversity in age and body type. Storylines include romantic complications, and there are moments of sexuality, like when a group of young women demand that Cootie expose himself so they can take a look. Positive messages involve themes of friendship, acceptance and inner strength. (Seven roughly half-hour episodes)

Available on Prime Video.

Common Sense Media helps families make smart media choices. Go to commonsense.org for age-based and educational ratings and reviews for movies, games, apps, TV shows, websites and books.

