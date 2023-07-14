What to watch with your kids: ‘Mission: Impossible’ and more

Wake Up, Carlo! (TV-Y7)
Age 8+
Psychedelic cartoon has good vibes but no substance.
“Wake Up, Carlo!” is an animated series that was created in Brazil and originally broadcast in Portuguese as “Acorda, Carlo!” It’s a trippy, Rip Van Winkle-type story about 7-year-old Carlo (voice of Mark Whitten) and his adventures after waking up from a 22-year nap. Expect mild cartoonish violence and scariness, as well as verbal threats. While there’s no substance use on-screen, the show has a lot of psychedelic-looking visual designs and characters who behave as if they’re under the influence. Kids will probably interpret the behavior as silly or wacky, but adults may find the drug references off-putting. (13 roughly half-hour episodes)
Available on Netflix.
Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper (TV-PG)
Age 8+
Endearing host nerds out over birds and conservationism.
“Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper” is an educational series. Science writer and birdwatching enthusiast Christian Cooper travels the globe observing various bird species. He shares his knowledge and enthusiasm for birding with other avian experts while educating viewers on bird species as well as various bird conservation efforts. Occasionally, he gets excited and says “damn,” but there’s no other objectionable content present in the series. (Six roughly 45-minutes episodes)
Available on Disney Plus.
Secret Chef (TV-PG)
Age 9+
Funny cooking competition with a dash of salty language.
“Secret Chef” is a cooking competition show produced by celebrity chef David Chang and the team behind “Nailed It!” and Chang’s show “Ugly Delicious.” There’s mild language throughout, and stronger language that’s bleeped but pretty easy to guess. The show’s sponsor is prominently featured, and the contestants frequently talk about the $100,000 prize. Parents of foodie kids will appreciate all the culinary education and the lack of aggressive competitors or reality show drama. (10 roughly 45-minute episodes)
Available on Hulu.
