What to watch with your kids: ‘Mission: Impossible’ and more

Tom Cruise returns as agent Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One,” the first movie of the two-part seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. In many ways, it’s more family-friendly than, say, your average James Bond movie: There’s no drinking or smoking; women are more empowered than objectified/romanced; and language is limited to “goddammit,” “hell” and an unfinished “what the f---.” That said, the action violence and peril are nonstop (though not graphic). Both villains and heroes use guns; people die; and there are intense physical fights with knives, swords, a pipe and a shovel. The Mission: Impossible movies are known for their astonishing, daredevil stunts, which Cruise is famous for doing himself, and those are definitely here — as is a message about the importance of doing the right thing, even when no one knows you’re doing it. Hunt and his team also demonstrate character strengths like teamwork, perseverance and courage. (160 minutes)