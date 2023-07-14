The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What to watch with your kids: ‘Mission: Impossible’ and more

Here’s what parents need to know

By
July 14, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Hayley Atwell, left, and Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One.” (Paramount Pictures/Skydance)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One (PG-13)

Age 13+

Lots of action violence in excellent spy thriller.

Tom Cruise returns as agent Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One,” the first movie of the two-part seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. In many ways, it’s more family-friendly than, say, your average James Bond movie: There’s no drinking or smoking; women are more empowered than objectified/romanced; and language is limited to “goddammit,” “hell” and an unfinished “what the f---.” That said, the action violence and peril are nonstop (though not graphic). Both villains and heroes use guns; people die; and there are intense physical fights with knives, swords, a pipe and a shovel. The Mission: Impossible movies are known for their astonishing, daredevil stunts, which Cruise is famous for doing himself, and those are definitely here — as is a message about the importance of doing the right thing, even when no one knows you’re doing it. Hunt and his team also demonstrate character strengths like teamwork, perseverance and courage. (160 minutes)

Wake Up, Carlo! (TV-Y7)

Streaming

Age 8+

Psychedelic cartoon has good vibes but no substance.

Wake Up, Carlo!” is an animated series that was created in Brazil and originally broadcast in Portuguese as “Acorda, Carlo!” It’s a trippy, Rip Van Winkle-type story about 7-year-old Carlo (voice of Mark Whitten) and his adventures after waking up from a 22-year nap. Expect mild cartoonish violence and scariness, as well as verbal threats. While there’s no substance use on-screen, the show has a lot of psychedelic-looking visual designs and characters who behave as if they’re under the influence. Kids will probably interpret the behavior as silly or wacky, but adults may find the drug references off-putting. (13 roughly half-hour episodes)

Available on Netflix.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 8+

Endearing host nerds out over birds and conservationism.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper” is an educational series. Science writer and birdwatching enthusiast Christian Cooper travels the globe observing various bird species. He shares his knowledge and enthusiasm for birding with other avian experts while educating viewers on bird species as well as various bird conservation efforts. Occasionally, he gets excited and says “damn,” but there’s no other objectionable content present in the series. (Six roughly 45-minutes episodes)

Available on Disney Plus.

Secret Chef (TV-PG)

Streaming

Age 9+

Funny cooking competition with a dash of salty language.

Secret Chef” is a cooking competition show produced by celebrity chef David Chang and the team behind “Nailed It!” and Chang’s show “Ugly Delicious.” There’s mild language throughout, and stronger language that’s bleeped but pretty easy to guess. The show’s sponsor is prominently featured, and the contestants frequently talk about the $100,000 prize. Parents of foodie kids will appreciate all the culinary education and the lack of aggressive competitors or reality show drama. (10 roughly 45-minute episodes)

Available on Hulu.

