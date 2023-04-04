After Love
British television veteran Joanna Scanlan gives a BAFTA-winning performance as a woman who discovers that her recently deceased husband had a second wife and family. The Post’s Thomas Floyd says there’s no mystery about what makes this measured melodrama so devastating: “Joanna Scanlan’s steely performance as a widow pulling at the threads of her late husband’s carefully woven double life.” (Unrated, 89 minutes. In English, Arabic French and Urdu with subtitles.)
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Google Play, YouTube
Baby Ruby
Noémie Merlant and Kit Harington play new parents in the assured writing-directing debut of playwright Bess Wohl — part drama of maternal ambivalence, part gothic horror. Ann Hornaday says: “Like such classics as ‘Rosemary’s Baby,’ as well as more recent series like ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ ‘Baby Ruby’ morphs from a social critique of how American society fails women along the entire spectrum of reproduction to a nuanced — and often uncomfortably candid — portrait of a new mother navigating profound anxiety, alienation, self-doubt and barely containable rage.” (Unrated, 93 minutes.)
Creed III
Actor Michael B. Jordan makes a strong directorial debut, reprising his role as boxer Adonis “Donny” Creed in this third installment of the “Rocky” spinoff series. Ann Hornaday says that Jonathan Majors, who plays Donny’s pugilistic nemesis “with a fascinating combination of menace and sensitivity,” is more than a stock villain, possessing a “singular ability to recruit the audience to his side virtually at first sight, [troubling] that easy read to create a character who manages to be sympathetic even at his worst.” (PG-13, 116 minutes.)
Where to watch: In theaters
Emily
Emma Mackey plays the title character, author Emily Brontë, in actress-turned filmmaker Frances O’Connor’s provocatively revisionist biography. Ann Hornaday says: “O’Connor takes what little we reliably know about Emily’s life as the daughter of a Yorkshire clergyman and self-effacing sister to three artistically expressive siblings, and fleshes it out with generous helpings of speculation and outright fiction, using Brontë’s one and only novel, ‘Wuthering Heights,’ as a lens on her own inner wildness and longing.” (R, 130 minutes.)
Where to watch: Available April 11 on demand
The Five Devils
Adèle Exarchopoulos (“Blue Is the Warmest Color”) is as commanding as ever in this supernatural French melodrama about the past coming to haunt a group of people. But Michael O’Sullivan says that viewers will most remember the performance of the “remarkably self-possessed newcomer” Sally Dramé, playing a strange young girl with a heightened sense of smell that not only allows her to replicate any aroma, but also to use people’s scents to open up “a kind of cosmic wormhole in the time-space continuum through which the little girl is able to observe, firsthand, events from years ago.” (Unrated, 103 minutes, in French with subtitles.)
Where to watch: In theaters
John Wick: Chapter 4
Keanu Reeves returns to the title role of a supremely lethal fugitive assassin in this fourth installment of the masterfully choreographed, vibrantly violent action franchise. Michael O’Sullivan says “Chapter 4” may be the best film in the series. “At nearly three hours long, it’s the most John Wick-ian of all the John Wick films, by virtue of the simple fact that there is more time to lavish on the films’ fans exactly what they want, in spectacular fashion.” (R, 169 minutes.)
Where to watch: In theaters
Let It Be Morning
Written and directed by the Israeli Jewish filmmaker Eran Kolirin, whose acclaimed 2007 film “The Band’s Visit” was adapted into a popular stage musical, this satisfying comedy-drama centers on Palestinian guests who become stranded at a wedding in an Arab village deep within Israel’s borders. Mark Jenkins says the film is mostly about “the ways people fail their families, friends and themselves” — a universal message sometimes upstaged by the film’s setting, yet nevertheless “grounded in geographic and emotional reality.” (Unrated, 101 minutes. In Arabic and Hebrew with subtitles.)
The Lost King
Sally Hawkins stars in the true story of Philippa Langley, an English amateur historian who in 2012 discovered the lost gravesite of King Richard III. Ann Hornaday calls Hawkins’s central performance “alternately elfin and flinty,” writing that the pleasures of the film by Stephen Frears “lie not in plotty complications or some third-act twist, but in the humanity that suffuses an enterprise that is borne of obsession but achieves a form of transcendence.” (PG-13, 108 minutes.)
Where to watch: In theaters
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Director Jamie Dack’s assured feature debut is a story of sexual grooming between a charismatic 35-year-old man (Jonathan Tucker) and a 17-year-old girl, played by Lily McInerny in what Ann Hornaday calls a “breakout” performance: “Dack has created a haunting portrait of how trust is manipulated and abused; the trust she builds up with her characters and audience, however, remains steadfast, resulting in a film of disarming candor and power.” (R, 110 minutes.)
Rodeo
In this French drama about the subculture of ATV riders in the suburbs of Paris, Julie Ledru makes her acting debut in a role partly based on her own biography. Mark Jenkins calls the film, which follows a young woman who infiltrates a male-dominated world, “kinetic, intimate and immersive,” writing that the documentarylike narrative ultimately “makes a reckless swerve toward the mythic.” (Unrated, 107 minutes. In French with subtitles.)
Where to watch: Available April 18 on demand
Sharper
Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore play characters alternately conned and conning in this satisfyingly twisty if formulaic film about grifters. Michael O’Sullivan calls the cast, which also includes John Lithgow, an “ace up its sleeve,” writing that “there is honor among these thieves and cheats — at least one or two of them — and the film’s gratification comes from figuring out where it’s been hidden.” (R, 116 minutes.)
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus
A Thousand and One
The ensemble cast is great in this gritty urban drama about a mother struggling to raise her son in 1990s Harlem, but Ann Hornaday writes that the “triumphant debut” of filmmaker A.V. Rockwell makes for a “dazzling showcase” for the singer and actress Teyana Taylor, who embodies her character’s “hustle and bristling energy with ferocity and compulsively watchable charisma.” (R, 117 minutes.)
Where to watch: In theaters
You People
Part rom-com, part father-of-the-bride farce, this sharp comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris (“Black-ish”) and producer/co-writer/star Jonah Hill follows the romance and wedding plans of Hill’s Ezra, a hip-hop-loving Jewish podcast host, and Lauren London’s Amira, a Black stylist in L.A. Mostly though, it’s about the comic culture clash between Ezra’s parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long). Michael O’Sullivan calls the film a “master class on wedge issues and our shared humanity, delivered by comedians who know that laughter can be at once a bitter pill and the best medicine.” (R, 118 minutes.)
Where to watch: Netflix