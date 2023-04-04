Adèle Exarchopoulos (“Blue Is the Warmest Color”) is as commanding as ever in this supernatural French melodrama about the past coming to haunt a group of people. But Michael O’Sullivan says that viewers will most remember the performance of the “remarkably self-possessed newcomer” Sally Dramé, playing a strange young girl with a heightened sense of smell that not only allows her to replicate any aroma, but also to use people’s scents to open up “a kind of cosmic wormhole in the time-space continuum through which the little girl is able to observe, firsthand, events from years ago.” (Unrated, 103 minutes, in French with subtitles.)