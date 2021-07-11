Dodgers: SS Corey Seager (broken right hand) will report to Camelback Ranch after the break, taking at-bats and playing simulated games. He’ll be re-evaluated after next weekend. Roberts is hopeful Seager could rejoin the team for its homestand beginning July 19. ... LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow inflammation) is playing catch, but will shut it down over the break. There’s no timetable for his return. “We don’t want any more soreness,” Roberts said. “When he comes back, it’s going to be a sprint.”