In this disorienting information age, where all of our future-machines help us go backward, it’s much easier to revisit what’s happened than it is to envision what’s coming. In this light, nostalgia can feel like a failure of the imagination, or even a cowardice. In the political realm, its effects can be dangerous. In her 2007 essay, “Nostalgia and Its Discontents,” the cultural theorist Svetlana Boym writes: “The danger of nostalgia is that it tends to confuse the actual home and the imaginary one. In extreme cases it can create a phantom homeland, for the sake of which one is ready to die or kill. Unreflective nostalgia can breed monsters. Yet the sentiment itself, the mourning of displacement and temporal irreversibility, is at the very core of the modern condition.” This might help explain why listening to “Donda,” the inert new album by Kanye West — a pathfinder whose music once signaled possibility and progress, but who more recently wore a MAGA hat, an emblem of America in retrograde — may have caused you to feel both completely furious and deeply sad.