Weird Babies
It’s easy to see why Weird Babies enlisted J. Robbins, a veteran of legendary local punk groups including Jawbox, to produce their last two albums. The D.C. trio emulates the twitchy, paranoid punk jams of Robbins and his contemporaries. Weird Babies’ latest, “Songs from the Plague Year,” fittingly attacks the collective fever dream of the past two years and counting. Put on the song “Latency” and see if you don’t start grooving at your desk in your makeshift home office when the devolution of virtual meetings are targeted with the yelps of “Cats! / Cats in the background! / Cats in the drapes! / Cats by the keyboard, listening.” Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. at DC9. 1940 Ninth St. NW. $15.
Vincint
Everything sounds big with Vincint. The Philadelphia born-and-raised pop artist first came to attention in 2018 with a viral cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” on a Fox music competition show that brought the judges, including Sean Combs, to their feet. But by Vincint’s own telling, the now-30-year-old Black singer says he almost didn’t get the chance to perform the alt-rock anthem because producers attempted to keep him in a particular lane. “They wanted me to sing, I think, a Brian McKnight song or Usher song,” Vincint told NPR in June 2021. Vincint’s gumption is what led to self-releasing his debut album “There Will Be Tears,” which features an array of soulful and danceable tracks that lays the groundwork for a promising career ahead. Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage. 740 Water St. SW. $20.
Note: Proof of vaccination is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for details.