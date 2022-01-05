Everything sounds big with Vincint. The Philadelphia born-and-raised pop artist first came to attention in 2018 with a viral cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” on a Fox music competition show that brought the judges, including Sean Combs, to their feet. But by Vincint’s own telling, the now-30-year-old Black singer says he almost didn’t get the chance to perform the alt-rock anthem because producers attempted to keep him in a particular lane. “They wanted me to sing, I think, a Brian McKnight song or Usher song,” Vincint told NPR in June 2021. Vincint’s gumption is what led to self-releasing his debut album “There Will Be Tears,” which features an array of soulful and danceable tracks that lays the groundwork for a promising career ahead. Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage. 740 Water St. SW. $20.