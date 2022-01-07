Same goes for “American Tterroristt,” a nine-minute odyssey through RXK Nephew’s most effusive and paranoid brainspace, with everything set to a drowsy music-box melody so transportive it might make you feel like you’re listening from inside his skull. Here, our bombastic narrator asserts that the Bible was written by the government and that “American Idol” was rigged. At times, he sounds like a student of “Why?,” a 2004 hit from Jadakiss that stacked existential and rhetorical questions like so many Jenga blocks. Other times, he sounds like he’s been watching way too much OAN. “Vaccine got us mutating,” he raps early in the dizzy proceedings, then pivots with a shrug. “I’ma go take it.”