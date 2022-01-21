Meat Loaf had been cast as a visual punchline, as usual. Thirty-five years had passed since he motorcycled through a wall to blast his furious tenor at the world in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Nearly two decades had gone by since his astonishing comeback as a middle-aged chart-topper. Now he was 63 years old and looked it: tired, jowly, his once-flowing mane chopped to reveal the exposed tag of his inside-out XL T-shirt.
And here, in this particular scene, came the greatest indignity, as Meat Loaf could not figure out what had happened to all the paints he had just picked up at the store.
A few fraught seconds ticked by.
“OKAY!!!” Meat Loaf suddenly erupted, in Busey’s general direction. “MOTHER[bleep]! . . . . I BOUGHT those mother[bleep] sponges! Part of that paint is MINE! I am [bleep] SICK AND TIRED OF YOU, MOTHER[bleep]!!!"
Hold back at first. It’s the rule most acting teachers and vocal coaches agree upon. Don’t put it all out there right away, don’t dial it up to 10 at the start, because then where will you go for the rest of the scene, or the rest of the song?
It’s a rule that Meat Loaf grandly subverted and demolished until his death, on Thursday, at age 74. He was capable of starting at 8 or 9 because of the extra notches of 11 or 15 under his magnificent control, whether it was in one of his operatic radio hits like “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” or a stealthily in-on-the-joke star tantrum that juiced the ratings of a flagging TV franchise.
And for all the mockery his eruption over paints and sponges generated on the Internet (Daily Mail: “Furious Meat Loaf flies off the handle”), it certainly didn’t hurt his career: The Loaf went on to fill more than a few more arenas into his late 60s.
He had been a man outside of his time and place from the start, or at least seemed to be — a flamboyant theater kid in a culture busily trashing the grand Broadway traditions he could have mastered. An overweight ex-jock amid the ectomorph hippies.
In the early days of MTV, the hot new bands weren’t making enough videos to fill up 24 hours, and so the VJs would reach for any old moving image of a song: the Supremes batting their inch-long lashes on a vintage variety show, Jimi Hendrix burning a guitar through a choppy ’80s filter, a Springsteen banger plucked from a concert film.
And here was Meat Loaf, singing “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”
If you were the kind of kid who watched as many of those 24 MTV hours as possible you were probably too young to remember the song as a radio hit. And so it seemed louche and exotic and corny all at once — Meat Loaf’s ruffled tuxedo shirt, his tossed hair and flung scarf, his leering gaze and open-mouthed make-out with singer Karla DeVito and those brazenly sexual lyrics. We’re gonna go all the way tonight, we’re gonna go all the way tonight tonight. It’s soooo ’70s! we thought from the distant vantage of 1982.
In fact, it was the future. The video only looked like unearthed footage from a long-ago concert. Meat Loaf was actually a video pioneer who talked the label letting his band film their performance on a soundstage and package it into a little teaser trailer to run in the theaters before “Rocky Horror” screenings to promote his epic 1977 “Bat Out of Hell” album.
After all, if he seemed weird to us in the early 1980s, his florid, camp sensibilities probably seemed doubly out of place to the earnest ’70s people. Meat Loaf was showing them and us the path into the provocative, put-on ’80s — Madonna with her three-minute psychosexual cinematic dramas, a generation of hair-metal dudes with longer hair and tighter pants, girls writhing on the hood of a car. Who was David Lee Roth but Meat Loaf with less vocal power and more hours in the gym?
Even after his unlikely return to radio stardom as a mid-40s belter who would do anything for love (but not that), he kept lumbering back into the zeitgeist. There he was playing steroid-damaged Big Bob in “Fight Club,” the 1999 David Fincher film that tried to warn us something was up with men. More recently, the performer who had such exquisite control over his own instrument seemed to chafe at any other restrictions, griping about vaccine mandates and mask requirements.
And there he was, of course, the unlikeliest rock star bearing witness to the launch of the unlikeliest political career in history. “Everybody’s saying I should run for president,” Trump asked the gathered celebrities during an episode of that 2011 season. “Let me ask you a question. Meat Loaf, should I run for president?”
“Absolutely,” replies Meat Loaf.
Was it a smirking bid at flattery? Or was he as close to the zeitgeist as ever, tuned into an obscure frequency that most of us couldn’t hear yet?
You can watch that fight with Gary Busey over and over and still wonder whether Meat Loaf took this wacky show as literally-and-seriously as he took his craft, so cleansing and pointless was his hideous rage. He made it to the finals before losing to country star John Rich, another unabashed Trump fan. In a video posted to his YouTube channel the next day, Meat Loaf waxed conspiratorial about the results.
“Donald Trump has always said to the [winners] ‘You’re hired.” Last night he didn’t say that,” the singer mused. “All he said to him was ‘You’re the winner of ‘Celebrity Apprentice.’ Which was very interesting. . . .”