Greene’s quintet made up for it in spades. Indeed, there was a timeless quality to his show: It was contemporary and progressive jazz from its outset, but that outset was also an arrangement of the Cole Porter standard “So in Love.” The band added stridency to the song’s inherent mystery, Greene illuminating it with a marathon soprano sax solo (followed by guitarist Mike Moreno and pianist Aaron Goldberg with much shorter solos). Next came an original, “No Words,” which was as slinky and film-noirish a piece as could ever be. Goldberg and bassist Reuben Rodgers’s shared line crept slowly along, drummer Kendrick Scott getting the maximum resonance out of his ride cymbal, as Greene ratcheted up the tension, with Moreno augmenting him.
Somehow these tunes were also exquisite, imbued with an emotional complexity that they didn’t, or couldn’t, show on their surfaces. It didn’t become overt until about halfway through the set, when Greene introduced a dreamy ballad take on Whitney Houston’s hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” — easily the concert’s highlight. The arrangement was revelatory: Drained of Houston’s bounce, the song was moody, alternately pensive and yearning. The often-intense Scott switched to delicate brushstrokes on the drums, and both Goldberg and Scott’s solos flowed directly from the tune’s melodic content while amplifying its newfound melancholy. (Goldberg tapped into a reservoir of blues that Houston had long obscured.)
Greene pointed to a documentary he’d watched on Houston as the source of the anguish on “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Yet there were similar emotions and ambiguities throughout the set. Even the jittery closer, “Overreaction,” found Goldberg’s jitters pulling against those of Rogers Scott and Moreno, falling behind the beat in a way that questioned the song’s nervous energy even as it echoed it.
Perhaps it was Greene’s interpretation of the difficult world we’ve inhabited these past few years. Or perhaps it was my own. For all the talk of jazz’s math and cerebralism, when it’s good, it, like all of the best art, is a reflection of ourselves. In any case, thank God there’s a conduit for it as strong and expressive as the Jimmy Greene Quintet.