Kacey Musgraves
With 2018’s “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves sang and danced her way through her honeymoon on an album that added sun-dappled psychedelia and disco to her repertoire. But on last year’s “Star-Crossed,” the party was clearly over, as she sang, “I’ve been to hell and back / Golden hour faded black.” Coming in the wake of her divorce, the album completes her personal narrative about falling in and out of love. With mellow ballads that swing the pendulum back toward her country roots, Musgraves shares bittersweet realizations and the lessons she learned along the way: Escapism doesn’t work, romance doesn’t play out like the movies or like the memories stored in a phone’s camera roll, and “healing doesn’t happen in a straight line.” Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. $60.50-$165.
Black Rave Culture
As Black Rave Culture, D.C.-based DJ-producers Amal, NativeSun and James Bangura are fully dedicated to their moniker: specifically, the dance music culture that began when predominantly Black communities of DJs and dancers conjured up house music in Chicago and techno in Detroit, before the styles traveled and mutated across the globe, often becoming disassociated from their roots. Together, Black Rave Culture produces tracks and DJ sets that reconceptualize and reclaim this legacy, exploring different rhythms, tempos and traditions from across dance music and its diaspora. For a taste of what to expect from what they do in a club, listen to the self-titled album they released last year on Haus of Altr, a label run by like-minded torchbearers MoMa Ready and AceMo that traverses digital dance floors from Columbia Road in D.C. to London and beyond. Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. at Flash, 645 Florida Ave. NW. flashdc.com. No cover with RSVP.
