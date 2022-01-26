Just 27 years old, Shamir has experienced several pop-star lifestyles since breaking through in 2015. Back then, the singer-songwriter danced his pain away with bops like “On the Regular,” but soon stripped away the electro-sheen for lo-fi albums that embraced his alt-rock and country influences. Throughout it all, Shamir’s angelic countertenor has remained a guiding light through albums and songs that embraced vulnerability and truth-telling. And while his gender identity and sexuality have frequently been a topic of his songs and a prism through which his art is viewed, those issues appear to be at the forefront of his forthcoming album “Heterosexuality.” On noisy, operatic songs such as “Gay Agenda” and “Cisgender,” Shamir rejects binaries and orthodoxies, singing, “You’re just stuck in the box that was made for me / And you’re mad I got out and I’m living free.” Feb. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. (doors) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $41.