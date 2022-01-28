When he emerged with his new trio in Stockholm in December 1965, it marked a welcome return, and Blue Note presented two volumes of “At the ‘Golden Circle’ Stockholm.” His new trio featured double bassist David Izenson and drummer Charles Moffett. While other saxophonists of his era like Coltrane or Sonny Rollins were prone to extended peregrinations, Coleman’s solos were usually coiled and compact wonders. But Moffett’s ride cymbal work and shouts on “Faces and Places” not only levitate the bandstand but provide plenty of Texas-size space for his friend to toggle between bop and Texas blues. Coleman roams at his leisure, adding in playful quotes of other tunes along the way. Izenson remains one of jazz’s more curious characters, a future PhD in psychotherapy and co-founder of Potsmokers Anonymous, and a worthy foil for Coleman. With his deft uses of bow and plucking, he shadows and offers stunning counterpoint, from the drunken bumblebee zags around “Morning Song” to a solo that makes “Dawn” one of the most breath-halting moments in Coleman’s catalogue.