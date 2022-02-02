On his lonesome and as a member of the ungovernable rap duo Model Home, Patrick Cain continues to test the tensile strength of the word “prolific” with his fourth P Cain solo outing, using drum machines and synths to generate bursts of feral electro in spontaneous live takes. There might be a metaphor for his music-making in the album’s keystone track, “Ring,” a leaky faucet of a song that drip-drip-drips hypnotically and persistently.
Jett Chandon, “Songs for Louis”
After clocking serious hours behind the turntables at some of the District’s best underground dance parties — including Roam and L.E.N.G. — area DJ Jett Chandon (civilian name: Tara Algios) slides into the production seat with this four-song debut, crafting quick-pulsed techno tracks that feel both shadowy and splashy, dense and fleet.
Daunting Nightmare, “Daunting Nightmare”
This quartet’s membership overlaps with D.C.’s most visceral new hardcore bands — Hologram, Asesinato, SQK Fromme — but together on a gnarled new three-song demo, Daunting Nightmare generates something even more fearsome than anticipated. This music has the disorienting brevity, trashy fidelity and unknowable menace of an obscene message found on an old answering machine tape.
Fachada, “Mundos Secretos”
Here’s the Fachada creation story: Immersed in the rhythms of funk, go-go and hardcore punk, multi-instrumentalist Rob Smith played drums in a few unnamed bands in the ’80s — but after finding a stack of junked Brazilian records at a nearby dump, his aesthetic priorities changed. The result is “Mundos Secretos,” a long-simmering collection of smeared, tumbledown, D.I.Y. psych-jazz excursions that evoke the auras of bossa nova and tropicalia in magnetic and mysterious ways.
Lil Xelly, “Interxeller”
Rockville’s Lil Xelly raps with a paradoxical stylishness, tackling asymmetrical cadences in breezy tones, making music that feels hurried and cool. On his surging new EP, there’s no looking back until the final track, “Ride Through Memory Lane,” where his rhymes unfurl in a bittersweet nostalgia-blurt: “I grew up around the hustlers and robbers/They ain’t proud of me until I wear Prada.”
Luke Stewart’s Silt Trio, “The Bottom”
What’s Luke Stewart up to this time? Maybe we should take the prompt in his new trio’s name and listen for what the busy D.C. bassist — along with saxophonist Brian Settles and drummer Chad Taylor — is down to, immersing ourselves in the fluid locomotion of the Silt Trio’s improvisations and letting it all sink in. (The first thing you might notice: Settles’s impossibly handsome tone is one of the most reliably gorgeous sounds coming out of our city right now.)
Thunda Man, “Thunda Man”
Having recently changed his nom-du-rap from Ras Nebyu to Thunda Man, this perpetually intrepid rhyme-sayer continues to examine the fallout of a rapidly changing D.C., describing his community’s effort to “strive in Babylon gentrified” over a sobering clash of digital and organic thunderclaps.
Workers Comp, “One Horse Pony”
Alt-country. What does it even mean? What should it sound like? What could it sound like? Maybe this: Three Maryland dudes fluent in the Velvet Underground getting lost in some deep, secret, psychedelic honky tonk, laughing their heads off all the way because they’ve discovered the only place in the unknowable universe where this kind of lyric sounds like true poetry: “If irony were ecstasy we’d rave until we die, eating bubble gum for breakfast or McDonald’s apple pie.”
