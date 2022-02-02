Fireboy DML
In a chaotic, covid-stricken world, you can find solace in Fireboy DML’s breezy, carefree Afropop. Thumping baselines and breathy vocals underscore the Nigerian-born singer’s heady discography. Beneath the feel-good melodies, Fireboy doesn’t shun darker themes, including poverty and depression — but he does have a knack for making dancefloor-ready hits. His most recent number, “Peru,” propelled Fireboy’s profile up the global charts in January, thanks to a feature with Ed Sheeran, whose vocals weave so seamlessly into the remix that you’d be forgiven for thinking that the pop star wrote the song himself. Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $99.50.
Billie Eilish
It was just four years ago that Billie Eilish performed in the back of Union Market’s loading dock. A lot has changed since then: Besides the venue upgrade to Capital One Arena, Eilish returns to D.C. as a distinctly more mature, subdued singer than the neon-haired 16-year-old who paraded around the stage at All Things Go’s Fall Classic festival. “Happier Than Ever,” while a departure from her trap-infused pop of yore, feels like a natural extension of her 2019 debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Eilish’s snarling confidence is still ever-present in songs such as “Therefore I Am,” but she embraces more vulnerability, too. “With my future / Can’t wait to meet her / And I, I’m in love / But not with anybody else / Just wanna get to know myself,” she croons on “My Future.” Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. $189-$350.
Louis Tomlinson
Between his former bandmates, Harry Styles and Zayn, Louis Tomlinson’s solo success was more muted, but by no means less notable. His 2020 debut, “Always You,” is an ode to his Britpop roots. The song “We Made It” takes cues from fellow U.K. stalwarts Oasis and is among the album’s best tracks. He’s also unabashed in showing his vulnerable side on songs including “Two of Us”: “So I will keep you, day and night / Here until the day I die / I’ll be living one life for the two of us / I will be the best of me / Always keep you next to me.” Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. Sold out.
Note: Proof of vaccination is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for more details.