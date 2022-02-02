It was just four years ago that Billie Eilish performed in the back of Union Market’s loading dock. A lot has changed since then: Besides the venue upgrade to Capital One Arena, Eilish returns to D.C. as a distinctly more mature, subdued singer than the neon-haired 16-year-old who paraded around the stage at All Things Go’s Fall Classic festival. “Happier Than Ever,” while a departure from her trap-infused pop of yore, feels like a natural extension of her 2019 debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Eilish’s snarling confidence is still ever-present in songs such as “Therefore I Am,” but she embraces more vulnerability, too. “With my future / Can’t wait to meet her / And I, I’m in love / But not with anybody else / Just wanna get to know myself,” she croons on “My Future.” Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. $189-$350.