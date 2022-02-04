Musgraves started her set boldly, with the sweeping Spanish guitar of the album’s title track crescendoing as a giant metal heart ignited in flames behind her. But the set was not all blunt statements and heavy-handed metaphors. Strapping on an acoustic guitar for “Good Wife,” she tweaked the lyrics to “I know I was a good wife” before walking it back in jest, “I was an all right one.”
Her ability to bound between heartbreak and a-okay is one of Musgraves’ strong suits and gave her set a chilled energy. Apart from the opening pyrotechnics, there was no fiery catharsis, just passion distilled into songwriting and performance excellence.
While her mellow ballads work surprisingly well as arena anthems, Musgraves herself was the main attraction. Her loose stage banter — jokes about her foul language, anecdotes about forgetting a face mask — reminded fans that this is the same artist who once claimed she “ain’t pageant material.” Before a stripped-down performance of “Hookup Scene,” she reminded members of the crowd who are casually dating to “protect [their] energy and wrap it up.”
“Star-Crossed” was the raison d’etre for the concert, but Musgraves played plenty of its predecessor, “Golden Hour,” as well. That album revolved around her romance with her ex-husband, and those songs are now tinged with knowledge of what came next, changing the tone from hopeful to mournful. But the two albums are sonically connected and let listeners tune in and zone out no matter the song. Some could work on either album, such as “Space Cowboy,” with its lyrics about how “sunsets fade, and love does, too.”
Rare detours away from her recent output fit in like pieces of a puzzle. Musgraves said her record company had called her 2012 track “Merry Go 'Round” too slow and too depressing, but her live solo performance put the song in a new, fitting context. That trip down memory lane was followed by a karaoke-style cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which was selected by a lucky fan, chosen from the audience. In a performance that balanced the melancholy of heartbreak with the promise of progress, Stevie Nicks’ lyrics — “Like a heartbeat, drives you mad / in the stillness of remembering what you had” — could have been Musgraves’s own.