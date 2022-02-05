“What bowled me over about the painting was this unexpected nature of a new image,” Le Bon said when we spoke at the beginning of January. “I couldn’t get my head around that. … I felt like I wanted it to be me. Everything that I felt like this painting possessed, I wanted to possess it myself.”
Presley’s painting provided a guiding light for Le Bon as she worked on “Pompeii” in the darkening shadow of the pandemic, even if the story behind it was mostly unremarkable. “There was no planning, no sketch,” explained Presley in a follow-up email sent from the home the two now share in Joshua Tree, Calif. “I just mixed colors together on canvas and it became what it is.” No matter, the final product transfixed Le Bon. The more absurd life outside their terrace house grew, the more she invested in the painting.
“It just resonated with every page turn and new complicated thought that I’d have on the daily,” she said. In the holy figure’s powerful pose and steely, knowing stare, Le Bon recognized a way forward — both for herself and the album she was making. She would do what the many dadaists she admires had done in the chaotic aftermath of World War I — surrender. “Pompeii” is an exploration of life after the white flag is waved; it is the joyful yet harrowing sound of Le Bon’s acceptance of the unknown.
Le Bon, 38, was born in a rural section of southwest Wales. Growing up, her parents encouraged her and her sisters to play outside by politely kicking them out of the house every weekend. “Go take your goat for a walk,” Le Bon was often told as a child. Wandering through the emerald green farmland, goat by her side, Le Bon began creating her own fantasies. “I spent a lot of time by myself, making things and writing songs,” she recalled. “I suppose it was a tool for escapism.”
Eventually, Le Bon’s vivid imagination gave way to an appreciation for the uninhibited and ambiguous works of fellow Welsh artists like onetime Velvet Underground member John Cale and Gruff Rhys, the lead singer of the band Super Furry Animals whom Le Bon opened for in 2006, and whose house she, Presley and Khouja stayed in throughout the pandemic. That band’s surreal and abstract style felt in tune with how she experienced the world, as did dadaism. “It’s something to me that’s congruent with how complicated it is to be human,” Le Bon said when considering her natural appreciation for the post-war school of thought that produced artists such as Marcel Duchamp and Max Ernst. “From a really dark setting, you can lean into joyfulness and playfulness. You can extract that from the darkness, you can take refuge in it.”
But you can hide in it, too, mistake ambiguity and irony for depth, and revel in a false sense of security by responding to the universe’s cruelty with a casual shoulder shrug. “Absurdity without emotion or thought is just nonsense, which has its place,” Le Bon explained. “But, to me, true absurdity that is fueled by honest, unguarded emotion can catch people unaware and can make unexpected connections that have deeper roots than something literal and spelled out.”
Le Bon cites key dadaist figures like Milan Kundera and the French photographer Claude Cahun as masters of using the absurdist framework to explore difficult-to-explain emotions. In the right hands, absurdism allows for what Le Bon calls “an endless transference of energy.” When, for example, a painting of a divine woman emerges from a pandemic and inspires an album that stares down catastrophe, which is then shared with audiences who interpret it in a multitude of ways that carry the original work well beyond its original intention. “It’s endless,” Le Bon said. “We’re all getting constantly recycled.”
Le Bon explained her theory after returning to Joshua Tree from a six-week stay in Topanga, Calif. She was temporarily stationed in the dreamy, canyon town to produce her friend Devendra Banhart’s upcoming album. The two met soon after Le Bon moved to Los Angeles in 2012. The opportunity to cross the pond came from an unexpected three-year visa that arrived toward the tail-end of Le Bon’s 20s.
Coming from Cardiff, where the weather had been “absolutely diabolical for about two years,” Le Bon took immense pleasure in the simple, sun-filled moments that most Californians fail to register after a certain point. “Christ, even just sitting on the steps of our apartment was wild to us,” Le Bon remembered, laughing a little at the image of two pale Welsh kids that she had conjured in her head. “Sitting underneath all these beautiful exotic trees and flowers and the sun. I hadn’t seen the sun like that in so long.” Enamored by her new surroundings, Le Bon, befriended several like-minded artists that she remains close with today: Kevin Morby, Tim Presley, Josiah Steinbrick, Stella Mozgawa (who played drums on “Pompeii”), Noah Goergeson and Samur Khouja, who has engineered five out of her six full-length albums.
Over the course of those first five albums, Le Bon learned to create the conditions she needs to bring out her best work. Often it involves traveling to a remote location and vacuum-sealing herself off from the rest of the world. For “Reward,” Le Bon flocked to England’s lake district and lived alone in a rented cottage where she fiddled with the album’s elaborate melodies late into the night. Similar to being submerged in a sensory deprivation tank, Le Bon says, isolation forces you to “strip yourself of all the things that can catch you and ground you, when you’re trying to become invisible.”
To make “Pompeii,” Le Bon and Khouja hoped to once again retreat to a remote, gorgeous corner of the world. Maybe Chile or Norway, Le Bon thought. Instead, because of the pandemic, she ended up in a house that she’d lived in over a decade ago, in a city where she’d spent most of her 20s. “It was almost like the opposite of the conditions that I was trying to fabricate to make this record,” Le Bon said. “That was a real battle for me.”
But Le Bon had her weapons. Under the spell of Presley’s painting and with her dadaist instincts at attention, she embraced her unsettling surroundings and created art out of the clutter. The disorientation Le Bon felt when she encountered her old drum kit in the basement (where she’d left it 15 years ago) reasserts itself in the album’s nonlinear architecture and atonal melodies. Consider the vocal arrangement on the title track: Behind Le Bon’s sonorous lead vocals lay another set of vocals so echoey they sound piped in from a cave in Croatia. The effect strips the song of any discernible temporality. It sounds both like it’s always been here and like it’s yet to fully arrive; ancient and futuristic, just like Presley’s painting, which is just what Le Bon wanted.
To create an album that mirrored what she felt when looking at Presley’s painting, Le Bon held individual sounds up to the figure and asked herself if the two things seemed carved out of the same materials. “Cate found this interesting tête-à-tête between the songs and the painting, which is so remarkable,” Presley said. Presley sees his painting in the album’s “elegiac lyrics, … strong-willed and entrancing imagery” and “wistful, haunted, beauty.” When asked if the figure in the painting is, in fact, Le Bon, Presley replied without hesitation: “It is absolutely her.”