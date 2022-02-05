Eventually, Le Bon’s vivid imagination gave way to an appreciation for the uninhibited and ambiguous works of fellow Welsh artists like onetime Velvet Underground member John Cale and Gruff Rhys, the lead singer of the band Super Furry Animals whom Le Bon opened for in 2006, and whose house she, Presley and Khouja stayed in throughout the pandemic. That band’s surreal and abstract style felt in tune with how she experienced the world, as did dadaism. “It’s something to me that’s congruent with how complicated it is to be human,” Le Bon said when considering her natural appreciation for the post-war school of thought that produced artists such as Marcel Duchamp and Max Ernst. “From a really dark setting, you can lean into joyfulness and playfulness. You can extract that from the darkness, you can take refuge in it.”