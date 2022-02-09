Davis — who died on Wednesday at 77 — made music that felt ahead of its time, but maybe only in the sense that it came from the mouth of a Black woman who liked to wear sexy spacesuits. Her music’s central theme, desire, is eternal human life-force stuff, and Davis approached its scalding hotness as a form of truth-telling. “I wrote about love, really, and all the levels of love,” she told the New York Times back in 2018. “When I was writing about it, nobody was writing about it. But now everybody’s writing about it.”

Where does a sound like that come from if not the future? Davis moved to New York in the early 1960s to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, and before long she had become a citizen of the nightlife, rubbing elbows with Sly Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Andy Warhol and Miles Davis — whom she married in 1968, switching him onto psychedelic rock and funk in the process. The marriage only lasted a year, and she began recording a series of scorching solo albums soon after: 1973’s “Betty Davis,” 1974’s “They Say I’m Different” and 1975’s “Nasty Gal.” Somehow, all three whiffed in the marketplace, so Davis quit music for the quiet life.

And that might be the hardest part to imagine in her impossible story: How a voice that loud, proud, freaky, funky, nasty, hungry, horny and humane manages to stay inside a person once it’s been let out. “I didn’t just fade off the planet,” Davis told The Washington Post in 2018, around the release of a documentary film about her life, her music and her anonymity. “I just decided that period of my life had changed.”

At least her records preserve her intensity in funky amber. Cue up Davis’s most ravenous album, “They Say I’m Different,” and you’ll hear an expert array of sneers, grunts, howls and other sounds made by a woman giving her all, wanting even more. When Davis purrs, her lyrics leak out the side of her mouth, making ridiculous lines sound unblinkingly hot. (“When my goose gets loose, he’s gonna know!”) As for her screams, they seem to involve air raked across the back of a tightly clenched throat, generating expressions of existential need. She’s yearning for everything, especially the future.