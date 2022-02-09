So while Spotify stands by its man, valuable critiques keep flaring up — about how Rogan’s misinformation pollutes the brains of the lonely; about how today’s comedians have foolishly come to think of themselves as philosopher-pariahs; about how Spotify gouges the musicians it relies on to pay podcasters towers of cash. Try to factor in all the weak boohoo from Rogan’s most-aggrieved supporters and your brain might start to feel a bit overfull. But there’s still an opportunity here to reconnect with the act of listening, to try to better understand this whole thing with your ears.

In many ways, Spotify’s mission has always been to overwhelm our ears, then comfort our minds. The streaming service boasts a soundworld so vast, it would take countless lifetimes to hear everything on offer. But ultimately, Spotify wants users to feel cozy in the daunting immensity of its vaults, so instead of making us confront our mortality every time we use it, Spotify uses algorithmic playlists to silo us in our aesthetic comfort zones. By monitoring our listening, the algo tries to figure out what we like, then spoon-feeds us some more. The music sitting on that spoon might feel “new” to us, but it’s only ever telling us who we already are.

Time slips away inside the Spotify cocoon, too. Engagement is one of the platform’s measuring sticks for success, which has motivated the savviest careerists in pop music to voluntarily stretch themselves thin in recent years, releasing over-bloated albums with samey tracklists. The idea is to get you listening and keep you there. No big surprises, no sudden moves.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” isn’t music, but it fits right into the Spotify engagement ecosystem. By framing his podcast as a forum where underdog freethinker types can blab unchecked for hours, Rogan aims to simplify an incredibly complicated world by making his predominantly male audience feel that it’s entirely within reason for them to fear women, transgender people, vaccines and more. Like Spotify, Rogan tells his listeners who they already are. And when anyone calls him on it, he stops being an aspiring demagogue with an audience of 11 million by defaulting into his craven “they’re just conversations/I’m just asking questions” mode.

How does he get away with those shrugs? The music critic Ann Powers figured it out last week after paying attention to how Rogan’s words become sounds. “The gentle, confidential tone of Rogan’s conversations is different than a lot of right wing talk,” Powers wrote on Twitter. “This is one of the most insidious things about it. Anything sounds reasonable offered at such frequencies.”

That’s exactly it. Rogan’s mellow dudespeak sounds nothing like the late Rush Limbaugh’s smug scoffing, or Glenn Beck’s exasperated jabbering, or Alex Jones’s shouty, pro-wrestler-in-a-helicopter-crash thing. Instead of acting out his audience’s abiding sense of paranoia in volatile timbres, Rogan sounds temperate, which makes him sound sensible, which almost makes him sound worthy of forgiveness in that first apology video he posted when he said he was a fan of Joni Mitchell — “‘Chuck E.’s In Love’ is a great song” — until you remember that “Chuck E.’s In Love” is a song by Ricki Lee Jones, not Joni Mitchell, and, as ever, Rogan has no idea what he’s talking about.

Nor does he seem to care. At the top of his most recent episode, Rogan summoned the evasive calm that’s become his signature while telling his listeners, “You have to be very careful to not apologize for nonsense.” The word “nonsense” came freighted with the resentment you’d expect, but you’d hardly know it from the way its two syllables slid out between Rogan’s teeth. He knows how make his anger sound relaxed, therefore justified, which is something his agitated listenership very much wants to hear. It’s the sound of a breezy bigmouth who talks like he has nothing to answer for, but who ultimately knows he has an audience to answer to. The rest of us should keep our ears sharp for it elsewhere.