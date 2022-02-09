Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah was one of the last musicians to perform in a New York club. The resulting album could win him a Grammy.
Anaïs Mitchell
It’s been a while since Anaïs Mitchell put out a traditional album. But that’s not because she was looking for something to say. You might recognize the 40-year-old folk rocker as the brains behind the Broadway-conquering musical “Hadestown,” which was inspired by Mitchell’s 2010 concept album. The Vermont native dove back into the recording world in 2020 as part of the trio Bonny Light Horseman (who will also be performing at Strathmore) and with a 2022 self-titled solo album. In Bonny, Mitchell flirts with myths that are found in ancient folklore with driving ballads. And solo, you hear her tenderly rhapsodize about some of the tales we construct about growing up, becoming a parent and how one gets there. They’re stories worth hearing. Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Music Center at Strathmore. 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. strathmore.org $28-$64.
Brain Tourniquet
Things are bad and they might not get better. But don’t let that get you down. Punk, hardcore and their various offshoots have long tried to capture the beauty in choosing to live as society crumbles. Brain Tourniquet, D.C. practitioners of an admittedly grim-sounding subgenre called “powerviolence,” show that the best way to stave off cynicism is by thrashing together. Friday night’s show will celebrate the band’s latest self-titled release, which is a full-out attack on your senses … in a good way. Guitars screech, cymbals clang and vocals spew on some sprint to hell as the songs usually don’t last any longer than it takes to brush your teeth. Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. at Rhizome D.C. 6950 Maple St. NW. rhizomedc.org. $10.
Squirrel Flower
Ella Williams is in another world. Williams, whose nom-du-rock is Squirrel Flower, sings and writes often about the streets and highways that transport us on this planet. These pathways in Williams’s vision are liberating and have a twangy, ethereal sound to the memories that are forged here — and fade away. On her latest album “Planet (i),” the world Williams constructs is what’s left in the wreckage of Earth as she shifts between folksy cooing to find serenity and anthemic howling to rage against the possibility of it all crumbling apart again. Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at Songbyrd. 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $12-$15.
