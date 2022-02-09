For nearly the past three years, jazz fans have sought comfort in listening to live concert recordings, as a connection to a quintessentially in-person experience. One of the most poignant recent albums came by way of trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah. The 38-year-old New Orleans native’s “Axiom” was recorded at the Blue Note in New York over five nights: March 11-15, 2020. The context cast an uneasy feeling over the audience but you wouldn’t know that from listening to Adjuah and his band roar through their dynamic, forward-thinking jazz. Pianist Lawrence Fields, who performs with Adjuah, told The Post in March 2021, “This is the first time that I can recall going to the Blue Note and seeing it kind of half full, and people are there, but they’re a little nervous to let loose.” Take a chance and don’t be afraid to let loose when they perform this weekend at Studio K in the Reach. Feb 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. at Studio K at the Kennedy Center. 2700 F St. NW. kennedy-center.org. $30-$49.