Earl Sweatshirt

Formerly of the off-kilter rap collective “Odd Future,” Thebe Kgositsile, also known as Earl Sweatshirt, has grown up before the hip-hop audience in the last decade or so. On his latest album “Sick!” he moves past the shock rap he sometimes played with and trades provocation for contemplation. He works through his grandfather’s illness and eventual demise on “God Laughs,” the moodiest and most haunting song of the project. He raps, “Through his brain getting chipped away at daily / His body on a road where his mind flailed, funeral weightless.” Sweatshirt makes references to the collective struggle of the past 2½ years, perhaps most directly on “Vision” when he raps, “Singular current event, everything we in the midst of/ How long you waiving the rent.” “Sick!” finds the rapper where a lot of people found themselves after a long period of being with just their thoughts: taking stock and wondering what it all means. Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com $35-$55.

Clairo

Clairo has the kind of voice that when a beautiful flute comes in halfway through the opening song on her 2021 album “Sling,” for a split second you think it might be her cooing. By the time she’s harmonizing toward the end of “Bambi,” with light percussion and a trumpet leading her, you have to close your eyes and sway. And it’s pretty much that way for the rest of the album, even as the subject matter gets darker. On the album’s lead single “Blouse,” Clairo sings about being objectified. Listeners might jolt when she sings, “Why do I tell you how I feel/When you’re too busy looking down my blouse?” as angelic and mournful strings follow her out of the chorus. You may remember Clairo, whose real name is Claire Cottrill, going viral after uploading her bedroom music video to her first released song, “Pretty Girl.” A tour with Tame Impala and two albums later, she’s committed to expanding on what made “Pretty Girl” stand out: vulnerable, relatable yet still specific storytelling. Feb. 19-20 at 8 p.m. at Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd. fillmoresilverspring.com. $43.50.

Illuminati Hotties

Illuminati Hotties, a Sarah Tudzin project, is making self-described “tender-punk” music: not dark enough to be emo, but not hardcore enough to be punk. On Tudzin’s latest album “Let Me Do One More,” listeners might experience whiplash as they make their way through songs that go from head-banging to beautifully somber. Her voice is almost a whisper on “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism,” an eye-catching title for a slower song lamenting constantly being marketed to. With sentimental guitar riffs in the background, she sings, “I can’t believe I’m buying in.” “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” is just as fun as its title, as we hear Tudzin do some vocal gymnastics: At one point her voice sounds almost comically high and then seconds later her voice drops as she mimics a man. Her lyrics are just as chaotic as she goes from singing, “the DNC is playing dirty!” to, “I’m so sad I can’t do laundry.” But kooky vocals and funny lyrics work well as an animated guitar brings them together nicely. Just like the album as a whole, the mayhem is fun. Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcat.com. $15-$18.