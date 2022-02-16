“I’m going after something simple but with feeling, with energy,” Bairatchnyi says during a recent stroll around Georgetown University, where he’s studying English after spending a few years in Philadelphia playing in his previous band, the Obsessives. “I want to see what I can do with just a couple chords and do the least amount to get some kind of response.”

The best response might be for people to simply remember what they hear on Prude’s “Moral Remainder,” a new five-track EP on which those aforementioned guitar chords jangle and surge parallel to Bairatchnyi’s tuneful yawn of a voice. Recorded over the summer with close friends from his D.C. childhood, the songs unspool in drowsy somersaults, generating a cumulative charm that Bairatchnyi hopes might “stick with whoever’s listening.”

Then he puts it another way: “Let me get real Georgetown on you for a minute here. We had to read this paper called “The Second Life of Art” [by Eugenio Montale], and the argument that it made was basically, like, art is important to the extent that it lives on past the time when you’re immediately consuming it. So whatever the pieces are that you take with you into your life as a reference point, that’s the important thing.”

So for Bairatchnyi, a song’s catchiness isn’t about its likability. It’s about its memorability or maybe even its ability to facilitate time travel somewhere down the line. A song “can mark some period of time,” he says, “and if the art is important to you, it can become a little portal to when you enjoyed it for the first time.”

Feb. 19 at 9:30 p.m. at Quarry House Tavern, 8401 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, Md. quarryhousetavern.com. $12. Masks required.