Then the real event began. The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble is as much about intensity as musicality. El’Zabar put down strong polyrhythms — sometimes at the drum kit, but more often with kalimba or cajón and a set of bells he attaches to his foot. Horns added simple, incantatory melodies. Together, the percussion and brass became springboards for a buildup to frenzy. The long opener “Black Is Back” had first Wilkes, then Harding slowly amp up to shrieks of ecstasy while El’Zabar groaned behind them in an almost possessed state. The moment felt naked in its rawness and fervor. The audience quickly got as caught up in it as the musicians, screwing their eyes shut and swaying to the mad rhythms.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At least, they seemed mad. I got curious during “Barundi” whether El’Zabar was playing ahead of or on top of the beat, but the truth is his rhythms are too complex to even find the pulse, let alone his position within it. Wilkes and Harding added rhythms of their own to the mix. Harding, in particular, never lost sight of swing. Even on John Coltrane’s “Resolution,” as the saxophonist took off into Coltrane-like sheets of sound, he bobbed his head around the mouthpiece to illustrate the groove.