“He does,” I confirmed.

Thursday was one of those nights where you could really hear Noseda register through the musicians, who performed a program of Weber, Haydn and Farrenc. Even when rapt in restraint, Noseda is kinetic — extending his arms in a kind of super slow motion, eyes wide, hands reaching for each note.

The evening opened with the calisthenic overture to “Oberon,” German composer Carl Maria von Weber’s 1826 opera, and his only one in English, premiering just two months before his death at age 39.

“Oberon,” based on a poem by Christoph Martin Wieland (that itself is based on the 13th-century epic romance “Huon de Bordeaux”) is the source of some truly beautiful arias (see: “Ocean, thou mighty monster”) and familiar themes. But it’s also an odd little beast — its three-act arc a fever dream of squabbling fairies, unwitting lover-pawns, sinister pirates (because why not) and various other make-it-make-sense moments.

Thus, the overture — a 10-minute compression of these themes — is no less fraught with “wait, what?” than the opera it forecasts. The lone call of the magic horn that sounds at its outset trails off into a misty landscape, a trickling brook, a waking dawn and the blunt-force thwack of a cold-water tutti. Hello! From there, the overture veers and surges, a rollicking, frolicking, mercurial ride that Noseda somehow wrested into a compelling short story.

Properly limbered, the NSO moved on to Haydn’s Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat, which premiered in March 1792, during Haydn’s enormously productive first visit to London. And he just sounds popular here — it’s a compact piece brimming with energy and crackling with inside jokes that get passed around a party of gregarious solos.

It being a concertante, the Sinfonia was also an opportunity for the NSO to showcase a quartet of principal players — violinist Marissa Regni, cellist David Hardy, oboist Nicholas Stovall and bassoonist Sue Heineman. Gathered at the front of the stage, the four traded as many smiles as beguiling figures as they navigated Haydn’s quick climbs and gentle falls, tying and untying his melodic knots. Heineman’s fleet-fingered handling of the third movement’s allegro (to which Noseda lent a little extra spirito) was especially impressive, as was Regni’s fierce control of her solos, tempered here and there by a dry wit.

Most beautiful was when the four soloists were left to talk among themselves, Noseda standing still and blissfully eavesdropping on their playing. I go on about his energy and presence because it’s fun, but Thursday offered a welcome few moments to celebrate the talent at the core of this orchestra.

Thursday evening’s program also was a belated echo of another one that took place in relative seclusion last March, as part of a string of NSO performances filmed under pandemic restrictions and released to Digital Stage subscribers. That concert paired a neighboring Haydn symphony (the “Miracle” of No. 96, premiered the year before the Sinfonia Concertante) with the very same Farrenc symphony.

And while I’ll back any opportunity for audiences to hear the underheard marvel that is Farrenc’s No. 3 of 1847, it’s endlessly better experienced before an orchestra than in front a screen. Noseda brought the same dynamic elasticity he’s applied over the past month to the first batch of Beethoven symphonies in the NSO’s ongoing cycle — a facility with swift swells and a speech-like nimbleness of cadence that revels in the push-and-pull of question and answer.

People love to brings various Schumanns and Mendelssohns into discussions of Farrenc, and I get it — who doesn’t love bearings? But attempts to situate Farrenc too securely within our notions of a musical/historical context can really distract from the pleasures of just sitting and listening to the subtle adventures she threads through the fabric of the symphony.

And, yes, I paused before I typed that metaphor, because another lazy habit of writers talking Farrenc (or, really, any female composers from times when their scarcity wasn’t so much a product of paucity than privacy) is an insipid tendency to domesticate their music. It gets reduced and cast as “feminine” or any of the other bothersome adjectives that attend what we imagine women to sound like.

Noseda left little room for these misapprehensions as well, guiding an account of the Third that foregrounded its structural soundness but also cast light on its finer details.

Like the Weber, Farrenc’s Third packs a punch early with the first movement’s surge from adagio to allegro, effervescently realized across the strings on Thursday. The second movement, which I’ve mostly heard played with a little too much grace, if you catch my drift, was granted a cleaner sheen by Noseda — it felt assertive, inspired, resplendent. The scherzo, too, was uniquely dispatched, the conductor switching between characters on his stage, especially during its ravishing trio.

Advertisement

The finale is my favorite part of this symphony, a defiant mic drop of a movement from Farrenc — who shows herself as capable of false endings, dramatic bombast and fits of reckless abandon as any man. If I was left with anything at the end of the performance, it was a hankering to hear more Farrenc.

And while the work of more and more women composers is emerging from the shadows of the salons and finding its way onto programs, Thursday night’s account was a good example of what, once discovered, we owe composers consigned to the margins.

It’s not just a matter of going back and hearing what they “sounded like,” but an overdue obligation to listen and learn.

Noseda conducts Haydn & Farrenc repeats Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.