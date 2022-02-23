Dodie

Singer-songwriter Dodie, short for Dorothy Clark, started documenting her life over a decade ago on YouTube through music and bubbly, honest vlogs. Now, she’s traded acoustic covers for well-produced, sparse songs of her own, that feel like a string of secrets sung in a low whisper, a best friend in your ear. In an age in which bedroom pop artists such as Clairo are coaxing us to embrace the most vulnerable parts of ourselves, Dodie has been doing so for years on her channel, never shy about sharing her internal struggles or expectations. On her 2021 debut album “Build a Problem,” she continues to do what she’s best at: singing about the big feelings found in life’s tiny, memorable moments. Her lyricism is biting, despite the light vocal harmonies. “So this is it now … 24 … I still count everyone I kiss,” she points out in “Special Girl.” Then, she casually remarks, “The bitter ones still taste the best.” Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fillmore, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $28.

John Roseboro

Be wary of falling in love while listening to John Roseboro’s newest single “It’s You I Like.” Originally written and recorded by Fred Rogers, Roseboro’s version of the song is accompanied by his signature crisp guitar chords. In 1 minute 24 seconds, Roseboro transforms the song’s original innocence into something deeply romantic. He has the kind of voice that’s capable of singing anything, but there’s a modernity to his approach. Roseboro has sought much of his inspiration in bossa nova, and combined with an ineffable, effortless west coast energy and a spiritual-focused approach to his music, Roseboro has certainly earned his nickname of “Angel of LA.” Roseboro’s debut album “Human Nature” touches upon faith, humanity, social justice and love, a tribute to the life he’s had and what’s still to come. It’s not until his song “Mere Mortal” that you’re reminded of his age: “I’m only 25, I’ve got the rest of my life,” he sings, as if shrugging off any future fears, fully content with every version of himself. Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $15.

Dua Lipa

In her 2018 song “No Rules,” Dua Lipa reminded the brokenhearted to never, ever contact their exes, no matter the circumstances. The sleeper hit was sincere and defiant in its messaging, establishing Lipa as a new kind of pop star, someone whose confidence was enviable but not unattainable. And on her second album “Future Nostalgia,” released in 2020 and the recipient of last year’s Grammy Award for best pop vocal album, Lipa proves her pop girl pedigree while shaking up her radio-friendly sound. Influences of disco, funk, R&B and electronic music are the perfect complement to Lipa’s vivacious persona. Lead singles “Don’t Stop” and “Levitating” solidified her place in pop music, but it’s songs like “Pretty Please” that stand out. Lipa admits vulnerability, wanting validation from the object of her affections, a singular feeling encapsulated in one phrase that shamelessly begs — pretty please. March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitolonearena.com. $315-$625.