Irony is a small but significant ingredient in the New Zealand indie-rock quartet’s songs, which are written by Stokes and produced by lead guitarist Jonathan Pearce. Among the band’s most popular tunes are “Happy Unhappy” and “Future Me Hates Me,” in which the singer expresses her chagrin at allowing herself to fall in love. Both songs were prominently featured in the 70-minute show, which was overwhelmingly joyous despite the subtle undercurrents of recrimination and self-doubt. One reason Stokes’s downbeat lyrics didn’t dampen the mood is that many of them were sung back to her by the audience in a spirit of communal bliss.

The Black Cat show was part of the Beths’ first U.S. tour since the release of their second album, “Jump Rope Gazers,” released in mid-2020 to a mostly locked-down world. The record includes some slower songs and more intricate vocal harmonies, but marks just a minor evolution in the band’s style, and one that was barely noticeable in concert. The group positioned the second album’s midtempo title song at the middle of its set, but performed mostly faster numbers. These included two newer compositions, both upbeat: “Silence Is Golden” and “A Real Thing.” The latter sunnily if tentatively addressed climate change, proposing collective action to “push back the coming ti-i-i-de.” (Another ecological note was struck by a stage backdrop that pictured birds of New Zealand.)

Stokes and Pearce often played twin rhythm guitars, and Pearce’s solos tended to be short and pithy. The interlocked guitars linked the Beths’ style to that of such bands as the Chills and the Clean, who put New Zealand on the alt-rock map in the 1980s. Yet the Beths don’t really sound that much like such predecessors. That’s partly due to bassist Benjamin Sinclair and drummer Tristan Deck’s supple rhythms, but also because of Stokes’s soprano. It soars above her own darker thoughts, bringing them into accord with the Beths’ exuberant music.