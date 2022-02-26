What I didn’t realize at the time was that the silence inspired by monuments extends well past their sites.

Monuments, as we know them in America, are a way of tacking down a narrative, reinforcing a story, carving one idea of history into granite and letting the leftovers scatter like dust. A recent Post report found that the nation’s nearly 50,000 public monuments “skew overwhelmingly White and male, including people who enslaved others, fought for the Confederacy, or never even set foot on American soil.”

But as silent slabs of stone go, monuments can also make a quite a bit of noise. The past decade has shown us that monuments — and the ideals they memorialize — aren’t nearly as stable as their materials may suggest. Hundreds of monuments that stand at odds with prevailing American values have over the past decade been dismantled by crews, toppled by crowds or melted down to make new memorials toward clarified American ideals.

And as Washington National Opera seeks to demonstrate, our monuments can also be the source of music. From March 5 to 25, WNO will present “Written in Stone,” a collection of four short operatic works that take monuments as starting points for explorations of the legacies we preserve and the histories they obscure.

“It’s not so much about the monuments, but what they inspire, the stories that surround them,” says WNO artistic director Francesca Zambello, who conceived of the “Written in Stone” project as part of the Kennedy Center’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

The prospect of creating a single opera to commemorate the anniversary — and, thus, an implicit bookend to Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass,” which opened the arts center in 1971 — seemed too daunting a task to thrust upon a single composer/librettist team. But a suite of shorts would allow for a more panoramic view, a more nimble critique, a richer multiplicity of voices and a more current capture of the Kennedy Center’s cultural place in 2022.

“Written in Stone” opens with a prologue of sorts in “Chantal,” composed by Jason Moran, the Kennedy Center’s artistic director for jazz, and his wife, the multifaceted mezzo-soprano and artist Alicia Hall Moran.

“Chantal” is an investigation of the motives of monuments — what they are, what they do, what we expect from them. The piece centers on a surveyor (Alicia Hall Moran) on-site at a conspicuously leaning monument — “coming face to face with how much it leans and what we can do to save it,” Jason Moran says in a short trailer.

“Rise” is a collaboration between composer and instrumentalist Kamala Sankaram and novelist A.M. Homes that takes as its inspiration Adelaide Johnson’s 1921 Portrait Monument in the Capitol rotunda, depicting Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and one face left uncarved.

Peruvian and Mexican American soprano Vanessa Becerra portrays a Girl Scout lost in the Capitol building who encounters a security guard (mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges), a “Powerful Woman” (mezzo-soprano Daryl Freedman) and the monument itself (American and Canadian soprano Suzannah Waddington).

“[Homes’s] libretto deals not just with the Portrait Monument and what that means in terms of the women’s rights movement,” says Sankaram, who describes their opera as a “magical realist” take on the monument. “But it also asks: What does it mean if you’re somebody that’s really not represented in the historical representations that we have about our country and the story we tell about our country?”

“The Rift,” by Huang Ruo and Tony Award-winning playwright, librettist and screenwriter David Henry Hwang, deals directly with the origin of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, imagining a dialogue between architect, artist and designer Maya Lin (soprano Karen Vuong) and Robert McNamara (two-time Grammy nominee, singer and actor Rod Gilfry), as well as a Vietnam War veteran (tenor Christian Mark Gibbs) and a Vietnamese refugee (mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen).

Last, “It All Falls Down” pairs Kennedy Center composer-in-residence Carlos Simon with the Center’s vice president and artistic director of social impact, Marc Bamuthi Joseph.

The piece depicts an encounter between a Black conservative preacher (bass-baritone Alfred Walker) and his less conservative son (Gibbs) — also a preacher but newly out of the closet — at a rally before the Supreme Court on the verge of its legalization of same-sex marriage. Joseph describes it in a statement as “an American story, a Black Love Matters sermon, a coming out narrative in defense of a future norm, an opera living between the Guardian of Law and the contemplation of Justice where, in the end, love over/rules.”

“So many people in the church, in the Black church in particular, have non-heteronormative ways of loving,” Joseph says by phone, “and had to fight with the coincidence of who they choose to love and against the contours of their church.”

“It brings into the focus the question of love,” Simon says. “What is love? What is justice? What do these laws really mean? What is the purpose of laws?”

Each piece questions the making of the American memory: How we honor our disparate histories. How we reconcile them into a story that speaks for everyone. And, perhaps most important, how we materialize our values from something other than silence.