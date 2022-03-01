The remarks were in keeping with a video statement released by the Met on Sunday, in which Gelb flatly stated the company “can no longer engage with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him.” But here they were tempered by a somber acknowledgment of lives already lost, in the form of a moment of silence.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Metropolitan Opera Chorus then took the stage, with Ukrainian bass-baritone Vlad Buialskiy front and center. Buialskiy, a second-year artist in the Met’s Lindemann Young Artist Development Program (and who would appear deeper into the evening as the Flemish Deputy in “Don Carlos”) had earlier trained his colleagues in the proper pronunciation of “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy,” the Ukrainian national anthem (composed in 1863 by Mykhailo Verbytsky). The Chorus’s rendition roared — a forecast of the force they would bring to the opera’s monumental third act — and the house sprung to its feet (if a bit uncertain what to do with their hands).

Perhaps the plainer parallel between Verdi’s tale of a doomed betrothal and the Met’s desire to be explicit in its support for Ukraine is that both have the makings of a royal mess. Already we’ve seen the Russian soprano and longtime Met superstar Anna Netrebko denouncing the war in a Facebook post, while rejecting any expectations of artists to “voice their political opinions in public and to denounce their homeland.” Netrebko has recently had engagements with the Bavarian State Opera canceled and has withdrawn from performances at Zurich Opera House.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Other institutions are also responding to the situation as it unfolds, including Carnegie Hall, which last week canceled appearances by pro-Putin musicians: the conductor Valery Gergiev and the pianist Denis Matsuev. Netrebko, who knows how to sound a defiant note, opted for subdued defiance on Tuesday, posting a photo to Instagram of her and Gergiev, hand in hand. (Her account is now private.)

Verdi himself was entering a time of both personal and political turmoil when in 1864 he was asked to compose a work for the Paris Opera. For one thing, at least one Italian critic had already declared “the so-called Italian school” kaput. (Verdi fantasized in a letter to a friend of composing “for no other reason than to make them angry.”) A letter from 1865 finds him wondering how he could pull it off: “Write for the Opera, where the performances last half a day? Poor me! What a lot of music, or rather, how many notes!”

For another, Verdi’s composition of the opera was set against the tension and outbreak of the Austro-Prussian war, which threatened his home as well as his homeland. In 1866, he said in a letter to a friend that he “would not know how to write a note” and was “ill in a thousand ways.”

As such, this opera “born in fire and flames” creates a world onstage that feels both unfathomably distant and impossibly close, as though the lovers were imprisoned in your chest. This tension was skillfully wrought in Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s sensitive leadership of the Met Orchestra, who brought nuance to every note. Nézet-Séguin was also especially skilled at, and interested in, creating striking relief around Verdi’s more preternaturally modern moments. (I like to think it matters that he heard Wagner played for the first time in Paris in 1865.)

David McVicar’s staging, too, found ways of overlapping grand spectacle and sharp internal psychology. The stage, flanked by colossal towers, was here a plaza, there a prison — a spatial realization of the hermetic seal of Inquisition and the dark chambers of the heart. At the outset, a massive censer swung slowly like a pendulum over the stage to the toll of a distant bell, leaving a trail of smoke that settled into the misty forest where the lovers discover each other. At times, white washes of garish daylight poured in from the wings, a reminder of realities kept at bay.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Brigitte Reiffenstuel’s costumes, too, bridged the distance of history with personal touches, filtering historical accuracy through a lens of old Hollywood glam — her surfeit of fur and feathers lent the savagery of the Inquisition an uncanny elegance.

Much will be said about this production being the rarely staged five-act version based on the original French libretto by Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle. And if it’s hard to imagine why such a thing is a big whoop, one only has to experience the scale of the whoop itself. Restored to full form, with most of the many cuts made in the opera’s early stage to make it more portable and palatable, “Don Carlos” attains a grandest-of-grand level of spectacle and force almost immediately, and scarcely ever lets up.

Tenor Matthew Polenzani sang Carlos with a finely attuned sense of drama and a sweetness unexpected only if you take his plea for “a future full of tenderness” in the first act as a passing fancy. He made a deeply human Carlos out of what could in less skilled hands be merely an anguished archetype. The Bulgarian soprano Sonya Yoncheva made an exquisite Elisabeth, her voice lithe and light, a satin softness that could sharpen into a blade. She masterfully sustained the new queen’s tension between duty and desire — and when she collapsed, you felt it snap.

Strangely, the chemistry between the lovers was far less crackling than in the opera’s other love story — that of Carlos and his closest ally (well …) Rodrigue, powerfully voiced and embodied by French Canadian baritone Étienne Dupuis. The “sweetest bond” that is their friendship, their bearing of each other’s burdens, made for the most emotionally wrenching exchanges of the evening.

Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton (who will appear in recital at the Kennedy Center on April 6 with pianist Jake Heggie) was a revelation in an eyepatch as Eboli, magnificently steeped in the princess’s desperation and inspiring chills when her longing curdles into rage. One of the most commanding performances I’ve seen in years, and a star turn to be sure.

It could be years before I dislodge bass-baritone Eric Owens from my notion of what a Philippe II should be — a tempest of suspicion and fury that swirls around a trembling unloved child. His voice was never lost in the richness of the orchestra — in the third act, I half-expected it to light the pyres beneath the pair of unfortunate heretics during a gruesome auto-da-fé.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And bass-baritone John Relyea was more than sufficiently terrifying as the boss’s boss — the Grand Inquisitor — perfectly insectine skulking across the stage upon a pair of spindly white walking sticks, his blood-red robe cutting through the monochrome ensemble like a fresh wound.

It’s probably no spoiler to say that this one doesn’t have a happy ending — unless, like many of our heroes by the opera’s conclusion, the embrace of death arrives as sweet relief. But at its conclusion “Don Carlos” offers a profound vision of what peace might look like, and what it unquestionably requires: a flood of daylight.