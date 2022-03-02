Folger Consort

The early music ensemble-in-residence of the Folger Shakespeare Library returns with a pair of spring concerts at St. Mark’s Church on Capitol Hill. On March 4-6, they’ll explore music from the earliest “Viennese School” — the court of Maximilian I — with a focus on works by 16th-century composer Ludwig Senfl, performed in new arrangements by composer David Froom and featuring tenor Steven Soph. And April 22-24, the Consort presents “The Roman de Fauvel: Politics and Counterpoint in Medieval France,” which will feature a world premiere by composer Juri Seo. And for those who like to come to class prepared, tune into the online seminars offered on the Wednesday before each concert. Tickets available for online and in-person attendance. Various times. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 301 A St. SE. folger.edu. $35 in-person.

I Have Something To Say

The Cathedral Choral Society originally intended to present “I Have Something to Say” in 2020 as a reflection on the centennial of the 19th Amendment. Two years and one pandemic later, the context of voting rights is especially charged, as are the program’s three world premieres from Augusta Read Thomas, Lisa Bielawa, and Jessie Montgomery (whose piece imagines a dialogue between Greta Thunberg and Sojourner Truth ). Bielawa’s work, “Voter’s Litany,” is based on the work of artist Sheryl Oring, who like Bielawa, employs the public as both instrument and medium. Oring will stage her installation “I Wish To Say” in the nave of Washington National Cathedral, where attendees can dictate their own postcard to be sent to the White House. The program also features a pair of pieces by composer and suffragist Dame Ethel Smyth and organ works by Nadia Boulanger played by Renée Anne Louprette. March 13 at 4 p.m. Washington National Cathedral, 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW. cathedralchoralsociety.org. $10-$93.

A Far Cry

The Grammy-nominated self-conducting chamber orchestra comes to Dumbarton Oaks on April 3 for “Then and Now,” a wide-ranging program of classical and contemporary fare. A trio of concertos by Bach, Stravinsky and Barber dovetail with contemporary pieces from Caroline Shaw, Jessie Montgomery and the world premiere of a new commission by 2021 Dumbarton Oaks early-career musician David Crowell honoring the 75th anniversary of concerts at Dumbarton Oaks. (The following Sunday, April 10, Dumbarton Oaks hosts Sandbox Percussion.) April 3 at 4 p.m. Dumbarton Oaks, 1703 32nd Street, NW. afarcry.org, doaks.org. Ticket prices TBA.

Fairfax Symphony Orchestra

On March 12, Russian pianist Sofya Gulyak joins the FSO under music director Christopher Zimmerman for a program of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Brahms’s Third Symphony. And on April 23, pianist Simone Dinnerstein (who recently released her third album of the pandemic, “Undersong”) joins the orchestra to play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 (“Emperor”) as well as Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 and the regional premiere of Robert Carl’s “White Heron.” Performances begin at 8 p.m. George Mason University’s Center for the Arts, 4374 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax. fairfaxsymphony.org. $45-$70.

Virginia Opera

Phillips Collection

The vast majority of in-person tickets for the Phillips Collection’s spring concerts sold out in January. But the museum countered the limited capacity of its storied Music Room by offering each of its Sunday Concerts as a live stream. Among the March/April highlights: Jupiter Ensemble presents an all-Vivaldi program on March 6; countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo gives a recital on March 20 (a replacement program following the cancellation of Shanghai Quartet) and the violin and marimba duo Vision Duo (Ariel Horowitz and Britton-René Collins) bring a contemporary program enhanced by Collins’s arrangements of Ella Fitzgerald and Astor Piazolla on April 24. Live streams start at 4 p.m. phillipscollection.org. $15 virtual tickets ($10 for members).

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

The ASO, led by music director José-Luis Novo, launches its new in-person concerts at the Music Center at Strathmore with a mini-festival of Great Romantic Concertos. On March 6, violinist Vadim Repin performs Shostakovich’s first violin concerto along with works by Michael Abels, Gabriela Lena Frank and Strauss’s “Rosenkavalier Suite.” The series continues April 10 with Spanish Peruvian violinist Leticia Moreno performing Mendelssohn’s violin concerto, and concludes May 8 with Russian pianist Olga Kern taking on Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto. Concerts begin at 3 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. annapolissymphony.org, strathmore.org. $10-$64.

Alexandria Symphony Orchestra

Music director James Ross leads a program of Bach (Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat major and the Concerto for Violin and Oboe in C minor), Vivaldi (the Concerto in B minor for Four Violins) and a pair of tangos from Astor Piazzolla (“Summer” and “Spring” from his "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Alexandria on March 19. Violinist Dylana Jenson joins the orchestra for Samuel Barber’s violin concerto, as well as Brahms’s first symphony and a work by Baltimore Symphony Orchestra percussionist Brian Prechtl on April 23 at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center, and April 24 at the George Washington Masonic Memorial. Various times. alexsym.org. $5-$85.

