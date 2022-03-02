Tyler, the Creator

It’s been years since Tyler, the Creator and his teenage compatriots in Odd Future attempted to take over pop music and pop culture like a bazooka aimed at traditional ideas about “good taste.” The 30-year-old multihyphenate has come a long way since then, especially since embracing the anything-goes retro-futurism of his idol, Pharrell Williams. Tyler leveled up with 2019’s “Igor,” a brokenhearted concept album that spanned the soul-funk spectrum, and on last year’s “Call Me If You Get Lost,” he focused his energy into a record that serves as a reminder that he’s one of the most gifted and entertaining rappers of his generation. Hosted by DJ Drama like the iconic “Gangsta Grillz” mix-tape series, the album sees the newly fashioned “Tyler Baudelaire” looking where he’s been and pondering where he’s going. March 7 at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com. $380.75-$480.75.

Pink Siifu

When Pink Siifu released “Negro” in April 2020, he couldn’t have known that, just weeks later, yet another Black man would be murdered by police, sparking protests against racist violence and police brutality across the United States and the world. In that way, the album — an avant-garde dispatch informed by everything from free jazz to hardcore punk to rap — and its cathartic attack on police, politicians and all agents of American racism proved timely and not just timeless. That iconoclasm continues on the sprawling “Gumbo’!”, on which the Alabama-born, Cincinnati-raised, Los Angeles-based artist adds ingredients like cooking its titular stew. Less noisy and more rap-focused than its predecessor, the album forgoes samples of Malcolm X and police reports for DMX and church sermons, tapping Dungeon Family legend Big Rube to inscribe the name Pink Siifu on the lineage of Black American music. March 9 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $20.

The Microphones

As The Microphones, Phil Elverum is no stranger to gazing into the abyss of mortality. His well-regarded 2003 album “Mount Eerie” — also the alias the singer-songwriter adopted for the next decade and a half — is a concept album about life, death, being torn apart by vultures and subsequently understanding the universe. That unflinching stare continued on his most recent albums, which were written and recorded as he grappled with the death of his wife, artist Geneviève Castrée, at age 35. In 2020, he assumed his old recording moniker to release “Microphones in 2020,” a one-song, 44-minute 44-second album that swims in similarly existential waters. On it, Elverum looks back at his formative years, at moments that exist together or not at all, making something new from old memories. “I remember my life as if it’s just some dreams that I don’t trust,” he sings, “burning off, layered thick, a cargo that I haul, wounds and loves unresolved.” March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Miracle Theatre, 535 Eighth St. SE. themiracletheatre.com. Sold out.