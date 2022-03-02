“In this era, you can just make a genre,” Nkanza says. “'I’m going to call this ‘queer metal,’ I’m going to call this ‘they/them-core.' It’s a signifier: ‘This is a specific thing. These are my pronouns. This is something you can know about me that might inform your engagement with the music.’ But also? It’s just fun. When you have the Internet, you can create culture almost immediately.”

For Nkanza, the creation of culture and the search for self appear to be tightly intertwined. The lustrous new Spring Silver album, “I Could Get Used to This,” sounds like it was made by someone who grew up minding the tweaky electronic details of the Warp Records catalogue and the melody-saturated guitar riffs of post-hardcore heroes Jawbox and Shudder to Think. But Nkanza isn’t just making influence-soup. “When you’re working on it,” Nkanza says, “you might discover parts of yourself that you might not find any other way.”

That process doesn’t always feel tidy, though. Nkanza draws a parallel to the films of Paul Thomas Anderson: “I really like his movies because they have a lot of depth where it feels like its own reality, but there’s also this chaos. It’s not a clear story, and when [people] ask him about it, he says something like, ‘Oh, I was just trying to find my groove.’ Really? Because there’s a lot going on there! But he’s clearly a really smart guy, and a lot of it is intuition. He’s figuring it out, and building this world, and then when you step back, ah, there it is. For me, that’s how an album happens.”

So what should Spring Silver listeners be experiencing in that step-back-ah-there-it-is moment? “Ideally,” Nkanza says, “something like, ‘I’m glad I found this.’”

Shows: March 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE, pieshopdc.com, $15.

March 11 at 10 p.m. at Comet Ping-Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, cometpingpong.com, $15.

March 24 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW, unionstage.com, $17-$31.

April 9 at 8 p.m. at the Pocket, 1508 North Capitol St. NW, thepocketdc.com, $12 in advance, $15 at the door.