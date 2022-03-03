The Future Nostalgia tour finally arrived in D.C. on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena, attempting to channel the disco-fueled escapism crystallized on the studio album and extend it to the stage. Though it missed the velveteen, heavenly heights of the album, Lipa’s performance landed nimbly on verdant earth, not soaring to starry skies but unlocking an experience that celebrated the corporeal and fleeting.

The opener, “Physical,” brought an urgent call to find yourself through dance and feel solid in your body that resounded throughout the concert. Lipa, whose own choreography has improved in recent years, led the charge as her dynamic backup dancers elevated her moves, along with two daring roller skaters who were delightful to watch.

While Lipa’s stage seemed eager to fill the arena, pop upstart Lolo Zouaï and experimental artist Caroline Polachek, formerly of Chairlift, felt like opening acts for a different show in a more subdued space.

Though Lipa’s well-oiled set list focused on her most recent album, she also featured tracks from her 2017 self-titled debut album and other singles. The ecstatic “Be the One” and sharp “New Rules” electrified the already blazing stage.

They were also a reminder of Lipa’s musical growth. She told the crowd that she recently looked back at photos of her performance at D.C.’s now-shuttered Rock and Roll Hotel. Lipa had played the compact venue ahead of the release of her debut album of patchy electropop experiments. Five years later, she now stood in front of an arena audience with a playful yet cohesive sound that sinks into the body.

With Lipa’s iridescent, live vocals, the slinky “Love Again” felt like a locking-eyes-across-the-dance-floor moment. Funky guitar licks added extra cheekiness to the understated groove “Pretty Please.” And the fun and sexy “Good in Bed” confirmed that most of these songs should be danced to in the company of others, surrounded by sequins, spandex, lace and leather.

