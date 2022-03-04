Usually strummed on a beautiful Gretsch hollow body, these tunes featured a musical meld of twangy, overdriven guitars and simple chord progressions. It’s the same recipe Farrar relied on in the early 1990s when he was part of the pioneering, gone-but-not-forgotten Illinois-based trio Uncle Tupelo. In 2017’s “Sinking Down,” a roadhouse-blues rocker that recalled both George Thorogood and ZZ Top, Farrar predicted his world will come crashing down again soon (“Troubles of the world won’t keep away for long”) while former Bottle Rockets guitarist John Horton played slide licks.

When not delivering a downer state of his union address, Farrar visited a few of the more uplifting pages of the Son Volt songbook. “The Reason” had an all-things-must-pass message for anybody going through a rough patch. “You can see the rainbows as something more than colored sky,” he sang. “All the fury of the downpour can be a blessing in disguise.” And “Reverie,” the catchiest track on Son Volt’s latest LP (titled “Electro Melodier” in tribute to a vintage Magnatone tube amplifier the bandleader cherishes), had Farrar belting out words as sappy and joyful as anything you’d find on a Hallmark card (“Don’t stop dreaming on a distant star!”) with a melody bouncy enough for a sitcom theme. It’s a song worth getting lost in.

Farrar saved his oldest material for the show’s final portions. He offered several tunes from “Trace,” the 1995 Son Volt debut album that proved to worried fans that Farrar’s career would survive the ugly implosion of Uncle Tupelo, which had happened a year earlier. Those songs have aged marvelously, none better than “Windfall,” an Americana ballad as unapologetically hopeful as any Gaelic wedding toast. The crowd took over lead vocal duties on the song’s climactic line, “May the wind take your troubles away.”