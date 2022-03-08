On Monday night at the Capital One Arena, the portrait of an artist as a 31-year-old man came into focus, with Tyler’s beautiful, dark, twisted fantasies brought to life in front of an adoring, capacity crowd.

Touring in support of “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler turned the 2021 album’s opulent lyrics into his setting, projecting an image of an Alpine retreat behind a two-story mansion set. Shortly before 10 p.m., he emerged from beneath the stage in a sea-foam-green 1939 Rolls-Royce Wraith. In case the house and the coupe were too subtle, he later rode a yacht through the crowd to a second stage.

But don’t be mistaken: this is conspicuous consumption as coping mechanism. Behind the bombast is a brokenhearted romantic. “Remembered I was rich, so I bought me some new emotions,” he later rapped, “And a new boat 'cause I’d rather cry in the ocean.”

“Call Me If You Get Lost” dominated the set list, but Tyler made plenty of time for highlights from his six-album discography, bounding between orchestral boom bap, sun-kissed soul trains and loungy tropicalia. The audience — a diverse crowd in laid-back looks that resembled the fashion-forward cast of “Euphoria” — ate up each lyric and gesture, singing along to every word.

The crowd’s love wasn’t only for Tyler. Two of his opening acts, longtime compatriot Vince Staples and Colombian American singer Kali Uchis, received rave welcomes as well. Staples, another preternaturally talented Southern California rapper, made the most of a short set and solo setup, while Uchis — a rising star who was born in nearby Alexandria — dazzled with an eclectic array of songs and choreography that mixed her belly-dancer gyrations with the interpretive moves of her background dancers.

But the chameleonic Creator more than earned his headlining slot. Tyler’s lyrics formed a cataract of consonants that worked themselves into frenzied screeches or passionate croons. In a short-sleeved animal print button-down, black shorts, high socks, loafers and the type of ushanka he’s been rocking for years, he’s an unlikely style icon and an elastic dancer, even if his moves are a mix of robotic mannequin, cartoon cat, uncle-at-a-cookout and the King of Pop. He’s also a bit of a comedian, roasting audience members with ease and begging to be booed instead of serenaded for his birthday, which was on Sunday.

